Deion Sanders reveals when he believes Shedeur Sanders will start for the Browns
Just last week, it was reported that Shedeur Sanders did not want to be drafted by the Baltimore Ravens.
With the No. 141 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Ravens intended to take Sanders, but he reportedly informed the team he was uninterested in joining them in Baltimore. The Ravens currently have cornerstone quarterback Lamar Jackson leading the team, meaning Sanders would have been a backup for many years to come.
Those initial reports surfaced before the Cleveland Browns were set to take on the Ravens in Week 2 of the 2025 season. It was NFL insider Adam Schefter who initially reported on the interesting storyline.
However, the pubic was granted more information about the situation from the father of Sanders, Deion Sanders, on the New Heights Podcast.
"How in the world can someone fault him for saying or thinking, why in the world would I go back up Lamar [Jackson] for 10 more years?" Deion Sanders said. "Like, who comes in with that mindset?"
Jackson has been a staple in Baltimore since taking over for current Browns quarterback, Joe Flacco, full-time in 2019. He was awarded two MVP awards in his career, both in which were unaimous, coming in 2019 and 2023. He is also the youngest quarterback in NFL history to win the award twice.
"Where do these guys come from that sit on these platforms and say, 'Oh, you should've sat in behind and learned the game and been developed,'" Sanders said on the podcast. "When have the pros ever developed anybody? By the time you get to the NFL, they expect you to know what you need to do and to do it, or somebody else [is] gonna get in there and do it."
Sanders further went on to elaborate on the draft process involving his son. He specified that both he and his son had spoken to Ozzie Newsome, the Ravens' executive vice president of player personnel, during the draft.
Ultimately, with the No. 141 overall selection, the Ravens listened to what the Colorado quarterback wanted and took offensive lineman Carson Vinson.
So far in Cleveland, Sanders has not been given a chance to show what he is worth in the regular season. During preseason play, the 23-year-old completed 17-of-29 passes, good enough for 58.9%, and tossed for 152 yards. He did not turnover the ball at all while passing for two touchdowns; however, he was sacked seven times.
The Browns currently have Sanders listed as the QB3 on the depth chart, with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel one spot ahead at QB2 and the veteran, Joe Flacco, as the starter.
"You know, I got a prediction. I ain't telling nobody. I got a feeling when it's gonna go down," the former All-Pro defensive back said about his son getting time on the field. "But it's gonna go down this year. He's gonna get a shot."
With Flacco at the helm, Cleveland currently sits 1-2 on the young 2025 campaign. He has struggled so far, passing for 631 yards and two touchdowns while turning over the ball five times. Against the Green Bay Packers this past weekend, he threw an interception late in the first half of play and finished the game with 142 yards through the air.
Only time will tell whether or not the young Sanders will be given a chance to line up under center for the Cleveland Browns. Even if it does not happen in 2025, choosing the Browns over the Ravens gives him the best chance to see NFL snaps at this point in his career.