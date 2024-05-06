4 Burning Browns Questions, Including: Who Will Start At Both Tackle Spots
The dust has settled on the NFL Draft and rookie mini-camp looms next weekend for the Cleveland Browns. There's also the looming 2024 schedule reveal, which could be shared any day now after the NFL teased the annual made-for-TV event last weekend.
As spring workouts continue from Berea, here are this week's 4 Burning Browns Questions:
There's a logjam at the tackle spots, who will be the starting tackles for this team come September?
I go back and forth on this a lot. On one hand, once Jack Conklin is back he's the eldest statesman of the group and is getting paid a lot to be a starter for this team. On the other hand, Dawand Jones may play too well to keep him off the field and take the job. I also think there's a chance Jones gets some looks at left tackle too.
With the trio of Conklin, Jones and Jedrick Wills all recovering from season-ending knee injuries the answer to this question may not start to take shape until later into training camp this summer. That means we've got some time to figure it out. If I'm being forced to answer today though, I'd predict Jones starts at right tackle, Wills starts at left and Conklin becomes the top backup. Maybe that role comes with contract restructure for him as well.
What areas of concern do the Browns still have, if any, following the draft?
If we're talking in the context of just the 2024 season, I think they're pretty set honestly. Tight end is probably the one area where they need to add another player before the season, but they're just looking for a backup to David Njoku there. Essentially every starting role is accounted for, aside from the aforementioned tackle competition and questions about who starts the season at RB.
From an overall depth standpoint though Cleveland is also in good shape as of May 6. Second-round pick Michael Hall Jr. filled somewhat of a need along the d-line. Zak Zinter provides some depth along the o-line following a season of non-stop injuries up front. Later rounders like WR Jamari Thrash, LB Nathaniel Watson and CB Myles Harden could all helped bolster their respective position groups as well.
How many prime time games do you think the Browns will have in 2024?
Last year the Browns had two prime time games. I think it's fair to reason they'll have at least that many again in 2024. Cleveland is always good for at least one Thursday night matchup, especially against one of Pittsburgh, Baltimore or Cincinnati. Given the slate of opponents they face next season I actually think it's fair to assume they'll get a third prime time game next season.
Matchups with The Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles and Giants all feel like viable night game matchups outside of the division. It also helps that the Browns were a playoff team last year. If prime time games are your thing, I think you'll be in for a treat this year.
After missing out on the NFL's first international game in Brazil, what are the chances Cleveland ends up facing the Jaguars in London instead?
The NFL should be announcing the London matchups in the days before the full schedule get released. It's been well documented, dating back to conversations I had at the NFL Combine that the Browns really wanted to play in that game in Sãu Paulo, Brazil. It feels like the league is going to throw the Browns a bone for their willingness to play abroad. There's also the fact that Cleveland has only played one international game to this point, in London in 2017.
--------------------------------------------
