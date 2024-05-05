Several Players To Watch For At Browns Rookie Minicamp
With Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp set to begin on May 10th, there are a few undrafted free agents that may impress instantly.
Javion Cohen - OG
I truly believed that the Browns might select Cohen as early as the fifth round after hosting the former Miami lineman for a top-30 visit in April. Somehow Cohen managed to slip through all the picks in the draft and ultimately signed with the Browns following the conclusion of round seven.
Throughout Cohen's time at Alabama and Miami, he only gave up one sack on 1,332 pass protection reps. His mobility as a puller in the run game and upper body strength will also translate well to the NFL. Despite being a true offensive guard, Cohen could probably slide inside to center in a pinch.
Getting Cohen as an undrafted free agent feels like a major steal for the Browns. Unfortunately for Cohen, Cleveland's current depth on the offensive line makes it virtually impossible to crack the initial 53-man roster barring any injuries. If a rookie not named Zak Zinter could do it, then it would probably be Cohen. I expect him to have an impressive showing at rookie minicamp and then develop well throughout the rest of 2024. Even if Cohen starts the year on the practice squad, he may be next in line to get called up if injuries pile up on the offensive line.
Treyton Welch - TE
Welch comes into one of the more ideal scenarios for an undrafted free agent. The Browns had a need to strengthen their tight end room and to this point decided not to make any big moves at this spot.
Welch might not be a star tight end but was a consistent player at Wyoming. In both of his last two season, he picked up 308 receiving yards.
Due to the lack of depth at this spot, if Welch can impress at rookie minicamp, then he may put himself in a position to compete for the third tight end spot with Giovanni Ricci sooner rather than later.
Aidan Robbins - RB
Despite being an undrafted prospect coming out of the 2024 draft class, Robbins has been highly regarded when being discussed in NFL circles on social media. The Browns decided not to draft a player at this position even though there are some injury concerns with other guys on the roster. Getting Robbins following the conclusion of the draft could pan out to be a good snag for the Browns.
Robbins produced at a high level in 2022 when at UNLV, tallying 209 carries, 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns. He was not selected in the draft, likely due to his injury-plagued season in 2023 with the BYU Cougars.
As Robbins looks to get back to full health and prove that he can be durable, the 6'3", 240-pound running back has an opportunity to do so during rookie minicamp. His size, physicality and vision should be evident as soon as he steps on the field. Robbins will be an excellent stash on the practice squad and potential call-up in 2024.