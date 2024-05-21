4 Burning Browns Questions Including: How Active Will Deshaun Watson Be During OTAs?
Browns players will take the field in Berea on Tuesday for the first day of OTAs. The three day sessions spread out over three weeks will feature no live contact but will allow Cleveland to run team drills, including 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 workouts.
The sessions will also be the first time the Browns rookies and veterans practice together. In many ways, OTAs represent the home stretch of the offseason program as summer draws near. Training camp will be here before we know it. In the meantime, here are 4 Burning Browns questions:
How active will Deshaun Watson be during OTAs?
To be determined feels like an appropriate response. Back in April, Watson said part of the plan was to have him potentially throwing during some of these practices over the next few weeks. It's all contingent on how ready Dr. ElAttrache, who conducted the shoulder surgery – and company deem Watson is to ramp things up, but it's expected to be gradual and on the conservative side of things.
I'd guess by the third round of OTA's the former Texan's QB will be doing a little bit more out on the practice field and in team drills. For now though I'd expect a lot of Jameis Winston running the Browns first team offense.
Now that the Browns schedule is out which matchups or stretches stand out?
Obviously the Cowboys in Week 1 at home catches everybody's attention. Cleveland's home opener is always a big deal locally but a matchup with "America's Team" – if we're still calling them that – makes it a bigger deal nationally as well. That's a great game to get a read on where Watson's shoulder is at right out of the gate and to test the Browns early.
From there I'd say it feels like the stretch from Week 2 - Week 9 is where Cleveland is going to have to stockpile some wins because the final seven games are a gauntlet. The Browns play four division games during that stretch, four prime time games and two of the three non-division teams were playoff teams last year in Miami and the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Every team wants to be playing meaningful football in December and the Browns playoff fate could very well be decided that time of year.
Which AFC North team could take the biggest step back in 2024?
I think there's an argument to be made that it could be Baltimore. Considering some of the losses it endured on defense this offseason The thing that gives me pause on saying the Ravens though is that their offense has room to be better in year two under Todd Monken. Just thinking about Lamar Jackson being more comfortable with the system is a scary thing.
I think that's why I say Cincinnati. I get it, picking the team that finished fourth in the division last year isn't exactly going out on a limb. Don't forget though, the Bengals scratched and clawed their way to a winning record 9-8 last season without Joe Burrow. Even with Burrow back under center though it appears money is becoming a problem down there. Tee Higgins wants an extension and requested a trade this offseason. So too did top pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. People are assuming the Bengals will bounce back this fall and be just fine, I'm warning everyone to pump the breaks a bit.
What is the Browns strongest position group and which position group still has questions?
PFF actually did a ranking that outlined which team had the strongest and weakest situation for every position group. The Browns made the cut with the strongest defensive line and I do think that's accurate. With so many players from last year back – Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst, Za'Darius Smith all re-upped with Cleveland – and new additions like second-round pick Michael Hall Jr. and veteran Quinton Jefferson, that group has all the front-line talent – highlighted by Myles Garrett of course – it needs.
In terms of a position that still comes with some questions I actually think there are two, offensive line and running back. I know the former may seem strange but Joel Bitonio is another year older, and the tackle spots are up for grabs between three players all coming off knee injuries. There are questions to be answered there and potentially a changing of the guard up front in the next few years.
As for the latter, well, until Nick Chubb is back it will be worth monitoring who is leads that group throughout the spring and summer. I don't know if there's anyone in that group right now – aside from Chubb when he's healthy – that feels like a front-line starter at the position.