Browns QB Deshaun Watson Unveils New Tattoo And Curiously Leaves One Space Blank
Deshaun Watson has had a pretty eventful life to this point.
From growing up impoverished in Gainesville, Georiga, to becoming a quarterback protegee, going to Clemson University where he won a national championship and ultimately fulfilling a dream to play in the NFL, Watson has experienced a lot.
Now the Browns signal caller chose to document that life in an interesting way this offseason by capturing it in a full-back tattoo that was unveiled on social media this week. Noticeably though, Watson left one particular spot on his back open, with the image of a Super Bowl ring missing numerous key details on the facing and side. It's a blank space Watson seems set on filling once he's claimed the NFL's top prize.
Adding a blank ring to be filled in later is a pretty ambitious move by Watson, but speaks to his desire to hoist the Vince Lonbardi Trophy. When the Browns traded three first-round picks, two fourth-round picks and a third-round pick to the Texans for Watson back in 2022 it was a move made with the belief that he would make the Browns instant championship contenders.
After serving an 11-game suspension on 2022 following more than two dozen sexual misconduct violations being brought against him in the years prior, Watson is still working to to reclaim his status as one of the best quarterbacks in football. He played in just six games that year with mixed results, which paved the way for a highly anticipated season in 2023.
Unfortunately, multiple shoulder injuries kept Watson off the field for all but six games again. His campaign came to an end after suffering a glenoid fracture in his throwing shoulder in Week 10. To this point during his Browns tenure he's completed just 59.8% of his passes for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He's rushed for another 317 yards and two scores.
With new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey joining the fold this offseason, the Browns are bound and determined to build an offense that brings out the best in Watson and plays to his skillset. 2024 is expected to be a massive year for the former first-round pick. After making the playoffs with a banged up roster last season, a championship run isn't considered a reach for a healthy and retooled Browns squad – especially if Watson can return to form.
Even Watson himself admitted on his podcast QB Unplugged several weeks back that Cleveland has the players to accomplish what they desire, saying they just have to do it. If they can, Watson could be filling in that blank ring on his back sooner than he may have though.
