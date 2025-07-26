Here's What Happened at Day 4 of Browns Training Camp
The Cleveland Browns returned to the practice field once again on Saturday for Day 4 of training camp with their first off day looming on Sunday.
It was the defense picking up where they left off on Friday with another dominant day against the offense overall. The defensive line was constantly in the backfield, causing problems, while the secondary got its hands on a handful of passes once again.
Still, the offense showed some signs of progress, finding the end zone several times during the team's red zone work. Here are the biggest notes from Day 4 of training camp.
Absences
For a fourth straight day, Jerome Ford was M.I.A. at practice for an undisclosed minor injury. Michael Woods II missed another day of practice with a hand injury. Tony Brown II also missed practice for a second straight day as did veteran guard Teven Jenkins.
It's unclear when Ford, in particular, will be ready to make his training camp debut. A day off before putting the pads on Monday may help his cause.
QB Competition Update
While the defense may have still won the day overall, the offense showed some signs of life on Saturday, with each quarterback putting at least one touchdown on the board throughout various portions of practice.
Kenny Pickett saw the most reps on the day, including taking the first snaps of 11-on-11 drills early on in practice. He connected with rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. a couple of times on some shorter routes during that portion. Arguably, his best throw of the day came on a 15-yard out route to Jerry Jeudy during a true 7-on-7 session.
Later, the Browns also showcased an option keeper play with Pickett, showcasing his intriguing mobility. Pickett, had a respectable showcase during 11-on-11 red zone work, tossing two touchdowns, including a pin-point throw to Blake Whiteheart in tight coverage on a drag. Overall, Pickett remains up-and-down. There have been some solid throws and some wildly off-target ones.
Flacco really only took reps during the 7-on-7 sections of practice and looked like his usual self. During the modified 7-on-7s near the red zone, Flacco hooked up with Jeudy on an out route just short of the end zone where he turned it up field for a score. He nearly had another one to Jeudy on a skinny post several plays later but the ball went just off of Jeudy's fingers near the back of the end zone. Overall, Flacco continues to be steady.
Gabriel got to hang with the two veterans during the modified 7-on-7 red zone work, while Shedeur Sanders was on a separate field with a mix of twos and threes. Gabriel followed up a rough 11-on-11 portion earlier in practice with some better work near the red zone.
Gabriel's best play of the day went to DeAndre Carter on an out route in the right side of the end zone for a touchdown. Gabriel started off the full-team red zone drills as well and completed three of his four passes for short gains.
Sanders provided the highlight of the day with his long touchdown pass to Luke Floriea (we'll come back to this) during the full-field 11-on-11s. Later, he had two more touchdowns on back-to-back plays during the split-field 7-on-7 red zone work.
Saturday was easily Sanders' best day since camp began, but it's pretty obvious at this point that the other three QBs are comfortably ahead of him on the depth chart.
Play of the Day
There were a couple of different options considering the uptick in red zone touchdowns today, but this throw by Sanders wins out. This one came during the full-field 11-on-11 work, where Sanders ran with the second team.
He did a nice job navigating a quickly collapsing pocket and delivering the ball to Floriea crossing from left to right, who caught it and scored. The throw triggered a healthy amount of oos and ahhs from the fans in attendance.
Player of the Day
The defense largely dominating the offense again on Saturday with constant pressure and tight coverage. Martin Emerson Jr. has been a big part of the latter these last couple days, and it continued on Day 4.
Emerson broke up a Pickett pass during 7-on-7 work intended for Jerry Jeudy as he was right on his hip to make a nice play. Training camp is also a good time for the Browns' secondary to start practicing their elaborate handshakes as well, and they did after the play.
Quote of the Day
Jerry Jeudy on going against the Browns secondary every day:
"The sky is limit for our secondary, for real. Going against them, it is a challenge during practice. There's not too much top guys in their position that I could go against every day in practice that really challenged me every day. So when it comes to game day it should be a lot easier for sure."
What's Next?
Sunday represents the first day off of camp for the team. Cleveland will return to practice on Monday and, it will be the first time the team puts full pads on. Practice starts at 2 p.m. and is open to fans.