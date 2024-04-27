The Cleveland Browns Select Michigan Wolverine Zak Zinter With Pick 85
Cleveland goes with an Ohio State Buckeye in round two and finishes their day two selections by picking former Michigan Wolverine guard Zak Zinter at pick number 85 overall in round three.
Zinter was on the cusp of being a first-round type of player before "The Game" back in November of this year. While blocking on the edge of the line of scrimmage, Zinter's leg got rolled up in a tackle and he suffered a horrific leg injury that cost him his postseason and caused his draft stock to fall.
Zinter's leg injury is expected to be fully healed by the time he reports to training camp this fall.
However, his falling draft stock gave the Cleveland Browns a golden opportunity to build depth in the interior of their offensive line, while also instituting a succession plan for what is to come in the next year or two. The writing is on the wall for Joel Bitonio - he is certainly on the back nine of his career. At the end of 2023, he even questioned what his future holds. Considering that he is going to be on the roster this year manning his place on the best interior in football, there is no better spot for Zinter to land.
Zinter is classified as a "bully" in the run game. He moves defenders off of the football with ease and a nastiness that is uncommon even for that position. What Zinter lacks in change of direction ability he makes up for it with great footwork, hands, and the ability to anchor.
For a Cleveland roster that is built to go right away, landing Zinter is great for their short-term depth and their long-term plans. For Zinter, getting to learn behind potential future Gold-Jacket Bitonio and perennial Pro-Bowler Wyatt Teller, there is no better spot.