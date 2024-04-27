New Browns Guard Zak Zinter Expected To Be Ready For 2024 Season
Many considered guard Zak Zinter the "heart and soul" of the Michigan Wolverines during their championship season this past fall.
So after he broke his leg against top rival Ohio State back in November, it became a rallying cry for an already embattled Michigan team. They even scored a touchdown on the very next play of the game.
That's the type of impact the Cleveland Browns hope that Zinter can have a similar effect on their franchise in the years ahead, after selecting the 23-year-old in the third round of the NFL Draft Friday night.
According to Browns general manager Andrew Berry, Zinter will be good to go for the 2024 season after fracturing both his tibia and fibula in "The Game." Berry even expects him to be active this spring.
"We felt really good about the medicals," said Berry. "He'll be ready to go this spring, and there's really no concern about the leg."
Drafting Zinter is a move for the future for Cleveland. With Joel Bitonio entering year 11 in the NFL, it's fair to say he's in the back nine of his illustrious career. Zinter could be viewed as the heir apparent to the future Hall of Famer. In the meantime, Zinter is a valuable depth addition to an offensive line that was ravaged by injuries last year.
He'll get his first action coming up during rookie minicamp in early May.
"I'm great," Zinter said. "I'm good for everything. Just been building the strength back and getting moving again but I'm good for everything, I'm ready to roll."
Ironically, his new teammate DT Michael Hall Jr. – who the Browns used their second round pick to select on Friday – was the player who unintentionally rolled up on Zinter's leg back in November. As Zinter put it, some things just come full circle.