Watch: Zak Zinter Had To Answer One Question Before Browns Drafted Him
Some of the most moving content of the NFL calendar comes during The Draft when teams call their respective picks to let them know they've made it to the NFL.
On Friday night the Browns made two of those calls after selecting Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. and Michigan guard Zak Zinter in the second and third rounds respectively. When general manager Andrew Berry made that call to Zinter to let him know he was coming off the board with the 85th overall pick, Berry needed him to answer one question before submitting the pick.
"Can you block Michael Hall?," Berry asked Zinter. The Michigan product's response was not so safe for work, but it won over the Browns war room.
Hall and Zinter went head-to-head back in November for "The Game," with Zinter's Wolverine's coming out victorious for a third straight year. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old wasn't on the field to celebrate the victory with his teammates after breaking his tibia and fibula during the contest. In a weird twist of fate, Hall was the player who inadvertently rolled up on Zinter's left left, causing the break. As fate would have it, now the two rivals have become teammates, but Berry wanted to give him one last chance to fire a shot Hall's way.
Despite leaving that game, Zinter remained one of the main characters in the Wolverines' run to a National Championship this past season. Michigan actually scored a touchdown on the very next play and never looked back, on way to a 15-0 season and hoisting the National Championship trophy.
--------------------------------------------
