NFL teams still 'sizing up' injury to Alabama LB, potential Buccaneers draft target
It's no secret that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a linebacker, and it's no secret that Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell can play some football.
Starting off his career as an edge rusher, Campbell transitioned to an inside linebacker role with the Crimson Tide and has excelled. He was extremely productive last season, netting 55 solo tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. Campbell is one of two linebackers with first round potential (the other, Georgia's Jalon Walker, is likely an edge rusher at the next level) and the Buccaneers and Todd Bowles could certainly use his explosive playstyle at the next level.
Campbell does come with some baggage, though. He had surgery on a torn labrum, and it was after he participated at the NFL Combine — as a result, depending on the type of surgery and how well it went, recovery could take anywhere from four to eight months. The longer end of that recovery could see him miss training camp, which may be tough with how hard Bowles' defensive scheme is to master.
ESPN recently released an article going over some pre-draft buzz as it approaches on April 24, and analyst Field Yates mentioned that NFL teams are still a little unsure of Campbell's timetable — something that could cause some concern for the Bucs.
"Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell's s labrum recovery is something teams are still sizing up. It's not because the injury is complex or an overly concerning procedure, but Campbell had the surgery right after the combine. Teams are still working to get as much information as they can about how ready Campbell will be for training camp or even the regular season. At full strength, I believe he's a top-20 player in this class, but don't be surprised if he slides into the late first or early second round."
That may be something to think about for the Buccaneers. When asked how injuries affect his evaluation of a player, Bucs GM Jason Licht said that it is a factor in how he looks at a prospect.
“I guess you weigh it in a little bit. You can only evaluate what he puts out there and what he has out there, so you weigh it a little bit," Licht said. "You don’t ideally want to bring in players that have a history of being hurt, so we work that into the algorithm, if you will. You ideally want a healthy player so you have to weigh it in a little bit.”
There's a lot to like about Campbell, from his impressive pursuit speed to his wide range, but his injury will certainly be factored into Jason Licht's "algorithm." And if it doesn't come out the way the Bucs want, they could address a different position of need.
