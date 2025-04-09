Buccaneers’ NFC South success dismissed by Saints rival
Cameron Jordan. Cam Jordan. However you want to say it — this piece is about him. Yes, him. The same guy who used to terrorize the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from his defensive line spot for the New Orleans Saints.
Long gone are those times, but it doesn't mean that Jordan doesn't hold a grudge against Tampa Bay for not drafting him back in 2011. Jordan has had a great career, earning All-Pro honors once along with eight Pro Bowls, but as of late, he has done more talking than actual producing on the field.
Jordan has candidly talked down on the Bucs after spending the entirety of his career with the New Orleans Saints, from him publicly bashing former offensive lineman Donovan Smith to more recently stating that the Bucs would fall back into the doldrums of the NFC South once Brady stepped away.
However, in a shocking turn of events, Jordan has once again put a bullseye on his chest for Buccaneers' fans as he recently made an appearance as a guest host on NFL Network to dismiss Tampa Bay's recent success as the top team in the NFC South.
“You’re climbing a hill. But let’s just not say they’re running away with it,” Jordan said. “The last three years, I think, you know they clearly won the NFC South this last year at 10-7, the year before that 9-8, the year before that 8-9 — c’mon, let’s just say it’s definitely attainable to go after.”
We get it. The Bucs haven't been all that dominant. But what they can say is that they hold four division titles in the past five years with a Super Bowl to go along with it. Meanwhile, the Saints and Jordan haven't reached the playoffs in four years, and oh, guess who they lost to in 2020 when they did make the playoffs — the eventual Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It might not always be pretty, but the Bucs have found a way to reach their goals while Jordan reminisces on the good ole days while working with a team that is likely viewed as the bottom dweller of the division heading into the 2025 season.
