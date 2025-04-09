Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask gets married
It wasn't long ago that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers perhaps selected their quarterback of the future former University of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask with a second-round pick in the NFL draft.
Trask entered the Bucs' organization buried a bit behind Tom Brady, but he eventually found himself in a quarterback battle with Baker Mayfield ahead of the 2023 season. Unfortunately, Trask wasn't able to win that battle, but he has served admirably as the backup for a couple of seasons now behind Mayfield despite seeing limited playing time.
Trask was set to enter free agency this offseason, but the Bucs quickly were able to sign him to a one-year deal to resume his duties behind Mayfield for the 2025 season.
While Trask got his deal in place, he was also gearing up for one of the biggest days of his life, getting married to his fiancée McKenzie Liskey. The two former Florida Gators tied the knot this past weekend in an intimate setting surrounded by their closest friends and loved ones at The Andrews Farm in Midland, North Carolina.
Needless to say, Trask is winning outside the game of football. In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Liskey commented on her special day.
"We wanted a destination wedding that wasn’t too far for our friends and family to travel and a place that really blooms in the spring," Liskey said. "We knew how beautiful North Carolina would be in the spring so it was a perfect match."
Trask and Liskey were not only able to celebrate their wedding these past few days, but their alma mater, the University of Florida, also came away with their third NCAA Basketball National Championship even furthering the celebrations that were already being had.
With the two now tied together for their lives, Trask will start to prepare for his fourth season in the league once OTAs begin in May.
