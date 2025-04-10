Buccaneers Potential Draft Targets And Best Fits: Quarterback
The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and the Buccaneers have put themselves in a great position entering draft weekend. This offseason, the team got off to a fast start in free agency. Before the legal tampering period began, the Bucs had re-signed Lavonte David and Ben Bredeson, and as the clock struck noon, the team had deals done with Chris Godwin and Haason Reddick. They kept continuity in backup spots by retaining Kyle Trask, Greg Gaines, Anthony Nelson, Sterling Shepard, and Bryce Hall and added to the depth of their team with the additions of linebacker Anthony Walker, corner Kindle Vildor, and swing tackle Charlie Heck.
The moves the Bucs have made have given them great flexibility in the draft. There are still holes remaining on the roster, but they have positioned themselves to where they aren’t pigeonholed into any one position, especially in the early rounds. The biggest remaining needs are at corner, inside linebacker, edge rusher, and safety. Adding to the depth at defensive tackle, wide receiver, tight end, and the interior offensive line should also be among considerations for draft picks. However, Tampa Bay has just six selections in the draft, so not every position will be able to land a player unless the team moves back to accumulate more picks.
In this series, we’ll take a look at each position in the draft and the potential prospects they could select in each round. In some rounds, there won’t be any fits due to not having an overwhelming need at the position or no first-round grades on players who could potentially be there at their selection. At the end of each preview, we’ll break down the Bucs' best roster fits at each position from rounds 1-2, 3-4, and 5-7.
First up is the quarterback position. The Bucs and Baker Mayfield enter the second year of the three-year $100 million deal, and both sides couldn't be happier. Mayfield hit career highs in yards and touchdowns in 2024, leading the team to its fourth straight NFC South division title and a fifth consecutive playoff appearance. With Josh Grizzard taking over as offensive coordinator as an in-house hire, continuity will remain in what was a top-five offense in the NFL, and Mayfield will be at the helm.
Tampa Bay brought back Trask for another year to serve as Mayfield's backup, but he will face competition from Michael Pratt. The team expects Trask to win the job and has full confidence in him if he has to step in for Mayfield. However, they also really like Pratt and would've drafted him had the Packers not selected him one pick ahead of them in the seventh round of last year's draft. After running the scout team last season, he'll have every chance to unseat Trask. The Bucs are quite happy with Baker Mayfield at the helm and are unlikely to select one anytime within the first four rounds. However, if there is value in the later rounds, the Bucs could be tempted to add to the position, even though it's unlikely.
Rounds 1 - 2
None
The Bucs are in a great spot at quarterback and in a down year at the position and have no need to look to the draft to add to the room, especially within the first few rounds.
Rounds 3-4
Dillon Gabriel, Oregon (5'11" / 205 / 6SR)
Gabriel displays excellent pre-snap recognition and post-snap processing, allowing him to get through his progressions and deliver a clean catchable ball. The lefty quarterback plays with excellent pocket presence, knowing when to step up to avoid the rush, and does not panic under pressure. Gabriel has a quick release and exceptional touch and doesn't turn the ball over often. He can make plays with his legs and will take the free yards when they're there. However, he has less than ideal size, his deep throws can lose steam and he won't make a lot of plays out of structure. Gabriel started 63 games throughout his collegiate career, passing for 18,722 yards, 155 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions. He also added 1,209 rushing yards and 33 scores. He had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Rounds 5-7
Kurtis Rourke, Indiana ( 6'4" / 220 / 6SR)
Rourke showed out in his first and final season at Indiana after five years at Ohio. He has excellent ball placement and touch and generally shows good accuracy. He's calm and cool in the pocket and has great throwing mechanics. He'll identify favorable matchups pre-snap and deliver the ball in tight windows, avoiding holding on to the ball too long, and will slide in the pocket to buy extra time. However, he was more of a first and second-read guy and had trouble working through all of his progressions. He is not someone who will create when things fall apart, his accuracy dips when under pressure, and he isn't going to beat anyone in a foot race. There are some durability concerns, and his deep ball leaves a lot to be desired. Rourke finished his six-year college career with 10,692 yards passing, 79 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. He added 797 yards rushing and 13 scores.
Brady Cook, Missouri (6'2" / 214 / 5SR)
A three-year team captain, Cook has the functional arm strength to play in the NFL and knows when to put some sauce on the ball or when to deliver it with touch. He shows good pocket awareness, knowing when to take off or when to stand and deliver, and commands the offense when given adequate time to work in the pocket. Cook shows excellent escapability, finding creases in the pocket to take off and go, and Missouri had plenty of designed runs for him. However, he'll throw off base and rush through his progressions when under pressure. He needs to do a better job of anticipating and manipulating coverages when faced with zone looks and will need to improve ball placement at the next level. He passed for 9,008 yards and threw for 49 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. As a runner, he tallied 1,209 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground. He had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
Best Fits Rounds 1-2
None
Best Fits Rounds 3-4
Dillon Gabriel
It's highly unlikely the Bucs will come out of the draft with a quarterback at all, let alone as early as the fourth round, but Gabriel has the skills to be an excellent backup quarterback in the league. He had tremendous production in college as a quarterback and a runner and would provide the Bucs competition with Trask on just a one-year deal.
Best Fits Rounds 5-7
Brady Cook
If the Bucs do select a quarterback, it will likely be in the later rounds. This is where a guy like Cook could come into play. Cook is a high-character player whose physical traits and athletic ability make sense as a late-round developmental flier.
