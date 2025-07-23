Buccaneers defender drops spicy 3-word warning before camp
The day has finally arrived as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lace up their cleats and buckle up their chinstraps for the first practice of training camp.
Despite winning their fourth straight NFC South Championship in 2024, the Buccaneers came up short against the Washington Commanders at home in the opening round of the NFL Playoffs. The team enters the upcoming campaign searching for more behind a veteran offense and a defense that should improve based on offseason moves.
Early on in free agency, Tampa Bay made a splash signing, bringing in veteran pass-rusher Haason Reddick on a one-year/$14 million contract. Reddick was limited to ten appearances last season after the Philadelphia Eagles traded him to the New York Jets. A contract disagreement occurred between the two sides and Reddick didn't take the field until October 27.
Reddick is looking to bounce back after only posting one sack during his time with the Jets. From 2020-23, he recorded 11+ sacks in four consecutive seasons while playing for three different franchises (Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Eagles).
It appears Reddick is entering camp with some motivation on his plate. Ahead of the opening practice, he had a three-word message on social media.
"I am Vengeance," Reddick wrote on Instagram.
Based on Reddick's words, it sounds like things could get spicy in Tampa. If he makes his resurgence in 2025, the Buccaneers will be a force to be reckoned with on defense.
Reddick was named to the Pro Bowl in back-to-back years from 2022-23. He earned a second-team All-Pro selection in 2022 after totaling 49 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, a career-high 16 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one pass deflection.
During his eight years at the professional level, Reddick has appeared in 124 games and made 83 starts. He's recorded 424 tackles, 71 tackles for loss, 59 sacks, 17 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and 20 pass deflections.
