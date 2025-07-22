Buccaneers trying out former Seahawks starter ahead of training camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed tackle Charlie Heck in the offseason to play as a swing tackle in case one of the team's two starters went down. That time has officially arrived earlier than any party would have hoped, but Tampa Bay could be giving Heck some competition.
All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs recently had surgery on his knee after the team spotted some previously-undiscovered complications from an MCL tear he suffered in Week 10 last year. Wirfs could be put on the PUP list, which would see him out for the first four games of the season, and if that's the case, Heck will have to fill in. The Bucs will want to stay afloat during those first four games, though, so the team is trying out a former NFL starter who could push Heck a bit in camp.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday that the Bucs are trying out veteran tackle George Fant. Fant entered the league in 2016 and has started games for the Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and Houston Texans.
Fant started two games for the Seahawks last year, the team that drafted him, but has 75 career starts in total. The last time he served as a starter was in 2023, when he started 13 games for the Houston Texans — he was admirable by Pro Football Focus' metrics, earning a 63.5 overall grade and a 69.4 pass blocking grade.
Fant's potential addition could give the Bucs some peace of mind at tackle, and the move to try out a veteran of Fant's caliber seems to imply that Wirfs may indeed be missing those first four games on the PUP list. It remains to be seen if the Bucs will sign Fant, but if they do, the competition between him and Heck in training camp could be a fierce one.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame signs rookie deal
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Where does the Buccaneers' skill position stack rank amongst the rest of the NFL?
• Buccaneers pick All-Pro Patriots WR in latest NFL redraft
• Could Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield be ready for another contract extension?
• Buccaneers rookie receives awesome news from Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders