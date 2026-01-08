The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a firing spree following their late-season collapse and decision to retain Todd Bowles as the head coach in 2026.

The Bucs moved on from first-year offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard first thing in the morning and have made other moves, including letting go of quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis and special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey.

It is a full reconstruction of the coaching staff, with more on the horizon. However, not lost in the chaos of the firings, legendary coach Tom Moore announced his retirement after more than 46 years in the NFL.

Bucs senior offensive consultant Tom Moore has decided to retire after 62 years of coaching and more than 46 seasons in the NFL. He’s 87. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 8, 2026

Legendary coach Tom Moore retires

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Tom Moore with quarterback Peyton Manning in 2005. | Matt Detrich via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Moore, who spent the majority of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts, has had a hand with multiple other teams as well, including the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals and the Buccaneers.

His reach can be felt across the league and has been felt for generations of players as they have come and gone throughout their professional careers. Moore was a coach who was hard on his players but also one who had a unique ability to create meaningful relationships with them.

'The Players' Coach', as he has become known, and the book that he and Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud wrote, is the telling principle behind Moore and his style of coaching. There is no one better.

From his one-liners filled with expletives to his constant roaming of the sideline and impact on quarterbacks such as Terry Bradshaw, Peyton Manning, Carson Palmer, Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield, he truly will be missed throughout the league.

Moore, who will now focus on his family after his wife of 62 years suffered a stroke earlier this year, left a parting statement to the Buccaneers' faithful.

"It's time. I've been fortunate to land in a lot of great places. This is a great place. The Glazers are fantastic owners," said Moore. "It doesn't get any better than Jason Licht as general manager. Todd [Bowles] is great... it's a tough business. I've been blessed."

Moores wife, Willie, suffered a stroke earlier this year. “It’s time for me to go home and take care of my wife,” Moore said. “For 62 years, she made a lot of sacrifices so I could live a dream and it’s always been about Tom but now it’s about Willie.

“It’s time. I’ve been… https://t.co/EKQPqqhBHu — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 8, 2026

