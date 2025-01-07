Bucs GM Jason Licht Trolls Saints, Cam Jordan After Division-Clinching Win in Week 18
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed to win in Week 18 when they hosted their divisional rivals the New Orleans Saints, and they got just that as they beat the Saints 27-19 securing their fourth consecutive NFC South title and fifth straight playoff appearance.
The game wasn't the cleanest by any means for Tampa, but they were able to put points on the board, hold the Saints offense at bay in the second half and get wide receiver Mike Evans his 11th straight 1,000-yard receiving season — tying Hall of Fame legend Jerry Rice for most consecutive seasons with such.
While there was plenty to pay attention to in Sunday's matchup, first and foremost, the Bucs needed to win in order to reach the playoffs while the Saints looked to play spoiler. The Saints were strong in the first half, even going into halftime up on the Bucs. However, the Buccaneers were able to persevere in the second and come away with a much needed victory over perhaps their biggest rival.
Following the matchup and division-clinching win, Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager, Jason Licht, took to his 'X' account to troll the Saints and Pro Bowl defensive lineman, Cam Jordan, retweeting an old video of Jordan stating the Bucs would go back to the "old Bucs" following Tom Brady's retirement.
It's the perfect troll at the perfect time for Licht. He beats the Saints, Jordan's employer, and in the process once again clinched the NFC South completely contradicting Jordan's take a couple years back. Sweet, sweet, victory.
Licht has done wonders since becoming the Buccaneers' general manager and his first overall draft pick, Mike Evans, accomplished history in this one — further cementing both's legacies to the organization.
Licht continues to have success with his drafting acumen along with helping build what has become the Buccaneers' culture. Licht and the rest of the Buccaneers will now look to make a deeper run in the playoffs than they had a season ago.
