Mike Evans Comments On Making NFL History After Buccaneers-Saints
Mike Evans has officially made NFL history. In doing so, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also defeated the New Orleans Saints in Raymond James Stadium to secure an NFC South championship victory and bid into the playoffs.
The Buccaneers wide receiver is etching his name further in the history books as he had 89 receiving yards against the Saints, bringing his total to 1,004 on the season. Now, for 11 straight seasons, Evans has surpassed the 1,000 receiving yards mark.
Evans joins Jerry Rice, a Hall of Fame receiver, as the only two players to have achieved this mark in 11 straight seasons.
Given the reaction from the crowd and Evans' teammates in Raymond James Stadium, many were quite happy to see the star receiver achieve the mark, proving just how appreciated he is in Tampa.
Still, it was close. Evans nearly didn't have a chance to make history. The Buccaneers scored late in the game while Evans was five yards short of history. What was the star receiver thinking?
"I was hoping we'd get the stop. I can't pass up history," Evans said. "And Coach Bowles didn't want to let it pass up, either. I'm happy to go out there and get that. It's been hard to do for 11 straight years and to be tied with one of, if not the greatest receiver of all time, it means a lot to me."
It was quite a moment for Evans, but now the Buccaneers head into postseason play after hitting the double-digit wins mark. They won a playoff game a season ago, and they'll look to accomplish the same, if not more, this season.
Regardless of the result, Evans made his case that much stronger to be a Hall of Fame player when he decides to hang up the cleats and retire from the sport of football.
