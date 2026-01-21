Buccaneers Schedule First Follow-Up Interview for OC Job

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been thorough in their offensive coordinator search since firing Josh Grizzard during the offseason, and they've interviewed quite a few candidates.

Some, like former Miami Dolphins head coach and now current Los Angeles Chargers OC Mike McDaniel, are now off the board, and others, like notable candidate Todd Monken, look to be spoken for by other coaches who got a new HC job. The pool is dwindling, and as a result, the Bucs may want to move fast to secure a candidate.

As a result, the Bucs are scheduling their first follow-up interview for their offensive coordinator job, calling back former Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan for a second interview, per A to Z Sports' Evan Winter.

Bucs are set to interview former Titans head coach and former Bengals OC Brian Callahan in person on Thursday, source tells A to Z Sports.



Callahan's first interview was in person, and now, the Bucs have invited him back for a second one. The interview comes after Callahan was fired by the Titans after a disastrous 4-19 outing with the Titans, leaving him available on the market.

The Buccaneers are certainly interested in what the Cincinnati Bengals have been brewing. Callahan was their OC under HC Zac Taylor from 2019-23, and when he left to become the Titans HC, he was replaced by Dan Pitcher, who the Buccaneers also interviewed earlier this week. The Bengals have had a successful offense even without superstar quarterback Joe Burrow, so tapping into that could help improve Tampa Bay's offense as well.

Callahan did not call plays under Taylor and did in Tennessee, but a rough stretch led him to give up playcalling in an effort to save his job before he was fired. Should Callahan be hired, there will rightfully be questions from Bucs fans and pundits alike on what went wrong in Tennessee and how he could fix those things in Tampa Bay.

The Bucs will likely bring in other candidates for second interviews, and there are a few candidates they'd like to talk to that they'll probably wait for. Those candidates, such as passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, are still in the playoffs, so it will be interesting to see where Tampa Bay's search goes from here on out.

