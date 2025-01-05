Ranking The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Potential Playoff Opponents
After a victory over the New Orleans Saints, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed to the playoffs for the fifth-consecutive season. And now, they wait.
The Bucs are currently slated as the fourth seed in the playoffs, but could move up to the third seed with a Los Angeles Rams loss to the Seatle Seahawks. The Rams are resting several players on Sunday in advance of the playoffs, so dropping their final game is a real outcome.
With the Bucs' potential seeding still up in the air, so are their potential opponents. The Bucs have four different teams they could be playing next week — the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders are all potential opponents for the Bucs.
If the Bucs capture the three seed they will face either the Commanders or Packers at home next weekend. The Commanders have won their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, so they would be the opponent over the Green Bay Packers.
If the Rams still find a way to beat the Seahawks even with resting key players on their team, the Bucs would be left in the fourth seed and would play either Detroit or Minnesota. However, they will not know which team they will face until the results of the Sunday Night Football matchup between the two teams that will determine the number one seed and the NFC North winner. Whichever team loses that game would fall to the fifth seed and would travel to Raymond James Stadium as the fifth seed in a Wild Card matchup against the Bucs.
With all that in mind, here's how we rank Tampa Bay's potential playoff opponents, from least desirable to most desirable:
3. Detroit Lions
In order of strength of opponent, the Lions and Vikings are the cream of the crop and make Sunday Night Football must-see TV. The Lions are the better team in my opinion, and although the Bucs beat them earlier in the year, they shoud be the team they would least like to play.
2. Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings would come next. They have a well-balanced offense and Brian Flores is an excellent defensive coordinator that will have his guys ready to go. Quarterback Sam Darnold has been playing excellent football, and head coach Kevin O'Connell has created a well-rounded team that would be tough to face in the playoffs.
1. Washington Commanders
A Bucs vs. Commanders Week 1 rematch favors Tampa Bay the most, but the Commanders aren't the same team they started the season as, sitting at 11-5. Jayden Daniels has taken the next step and is likely the Offensive Rookie of the Year on a four-game winning streak coming into today. However, the Bucs matchup with them better and would have to come into the game as favorites.
