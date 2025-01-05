Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Hits 1,000-Yard Mark, Extends Streak to 11 Seasons
Death. Taxes. Mike Evans' 1,000 yards.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans has been known for his 1,000-yard receiving streak for years now, coming into the 2024 season with 10. He needed one more to tie legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice's record for consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with 11, and despite missing three games this year with a hamstring injury, he's got it — after an eight-yard reception against the New Orleans Saints in Week 18 at the very end of the game with just 16 seconds left, Evans passed the required 85 yards he needed heading into the game to keep his streak alive.
Evans now moves past legendary receiver Randy Moss for most 1,000-yard seasons at 11 to Moss' 10. Now, he has a new goal to catch — Rice is now tied with him for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with 11, but he also holds the record for most total with 14. That will be the next number Evans can look forward to, but for now, his streak lives on.
With the catch, Evans secures a $3 million incentive that comes with 70 receptions and 1,000 yards receiving. He'll also nab an extra $666,000 bonus for being top 10 in the NFL in receiving touchdowns.
Evans has had an illustrious career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and with yet another 1,000-yard campaign, his fitting for a gold jacket draws ever closer.
