Which players on defense need to perform in the Buccaneers' final preseason game?
It's now or never for several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players trying to land spots on the team's 53-man roster and practice squad.
As the Bucs gear up to play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night in their final preseason game of training camp, there are still several roster spots up for grabs. Most of the team is set, with about only 10 spots available on the main roster and, of course, practice squad positions. Several players already have the inside track for some of those jobs, but with starters resting, they will get an extended look to put a stranglehold on those spots.
On the defensive side of the ball, depth battles are heating up and coming down to the wire. Difficult decisions at every level and each position loom large as the depth the Bucs acquired in the offseason has left the roster in a good place going into Saturday's game against the Bills. Several holdovers from last year's roster, including Jose Ramirez and Josh Hayes, will be trying to fend off newcomers from taking their spots on the team. Meanwhile, others just need to show more in their final opportunity.
There's a lot on the line for several veterans and rookies with dreams of playing in the NFL on Saturday. Here are five players on defense who need to perform to lock up their roster spot.
OLB Jose Ramirez
It's been a rough training camp for Ramirez, the Bucs' former 2023 sixth-round pick. Unlike last year, when he recorded a "hat trick" of sacks in one game, he's been largely unnoticeable in camp and the first two preseason games. Working in his favor is that his competition hasn't stepped up either. In fact, head coach Todd Bowles called out Ramirez, Markees Watts and Warren Peeples this week for their inconsistencies in playing both sound mentally and physically. Ramirez did have five pressures and a tackle between the first two preseason games, per Pro Football Focus, but missed a tackle as well and gave up a 12-yard reception in coverage. It's likely the Bucs look to the waiver wire rather than keep one of the three edge rushers they have on the roster as their fifth outside linebacker, but Ramirez has the upper hand if they stay in-house.
CB Josh Hayes
Hayes is another former late-round pick who has struggled this offseason. There was more bad than good with Hayes last year when having to fill in once injuries struck the corner position, and his special teams play has taken a dip since his rookie season when he led the league in tackles there. With the additions of Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish through the draft and the signings of Bryce Hall and Kindle Vildor, Hayes may be on the outside looking in. However, he knows the system and has the trust of the coaches, even if he may not have the talent to be a starting corner. That alone may earn him a spot on the practice squad. He will need to fend off a pair of hungry rookies in Roman Parodie and Jayvian Farr, who have impressed throughout camp, and second-year holdover Tyrek Funderburk. Hayes will need to have the performance of a lifetime to beat out Hall and Vildor, the early favorites to round out the cornerback room, in order to secure a spot on the 53-man roster and perhaps even the practice squad.
S Shilo Sanders
Sanders came to Tampa Bay with plenty of buzz and a last name that draws national attention. However, it hasn't been all butterflies and rainbows for Sanders, despite his infectious personality. While he hasn't been a liability, he hasn't set himself above the others battling for one of the final few spots available on the roster. After a positive showing against the Titans, Sanders was often out of position against the Steelers and missed two tackles, whiffing badly on one of them. Working in his favor is an injury to fellow undrafted free agent J.J. Roberts, who was likely going to make the team and force the Bucs to keep five safeties. Sanders hasn't done enough to force the Bucs' hand there, but perhaps a good showing on Saturday can help him secure a spot on the practice squad either with or over Rashad Wisdom.
DL C.J. Brewer
Brewer has the inside track to remain as the Bucs' sixth defensive lineman, but nine-year veteran Adam Gotsis has been breathing down his neck. Brewer is a solid run defender and notched his first two career sacks last season against the Falcons. The former UFL star has four tackles through the first two preseason games, but has failed to make an impact rushing the passer, even when facing other teams' reserve linemen. Gotsis, on the other hand, has five tackles, three stops and one pressure, and has 54 starts over his career. Brewer has the upper hand as of now, but will need to show the Bucs why they should roll with him over a veteran with more production in a year where experienced depth is the priority for the team. If he can't, expect him to land on the practice squad.
LB Antonio Grier Jr.
Grier Jr. made the practice squad out of training camp last year and had two stints on the active roster, playing mostly on special teams, but recorded his first career tackle against the Baltimore Ravens. However, the Bucs signed a pair of undrafted rookies, Nick Jackson and John Bullock, and Grier Jr. has gotten lost in the shuffle. With free agent addition Anthony Walker sidelined on the NFI list, Jackson has stepped up and likely earned himself a spot on the roster, which leaves Grier Jr. competing with Bullock for a spot on the practice squad. Through the first two preseason games, Grier Jr. has two tackles to go with two missed tackles. He's allowed three receptions on six targets for 31 yards but made the game-clinching interception against the Steelers. Bullock has six tackles - two misses, a sack, a pass deflection that resulted in Jackson's interception against the Titans and hasn't allowed a reception, albeit on just one target. If Grier Jr. is going to fend off Bullock for a spot on the practice squad, he'll need to pick up where he left off last week to make the decision that much harder for the Bucs brass.
