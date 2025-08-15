Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers rookie involved in one of NFL's biggest training camp battles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a rookie making a case to join the starting lineup.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tyler Lockett is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tyler Lockett is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a battle brewing between Christian Izien and rookie Jacob Parrish to be the team's starting nickelback.

Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton dove further into the details of the conundrum the Bucs face between the two cornerbacks.

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sent a clear message to their cornerback room on Day 2 of the 2025 draft when they selected Benjamin Morrison and Parrish in the second and third rounds, respectively," Moton wrote.

"Morrison is still recovering from hip surgery, so he won't push Jamel Dean for a starting job on the boundary. But Parrish already looks like a draft steal. ESPN's Jenna Laine noted Parrish has logged multiple interceptions at practice. He flashed his ball-hawking tendencies in the Buccaneers' Week 1 preseason matchup with the Tennessee Titans, registering two pass breakups."

"Izien had a solid showing against the Titans with two tackles (one solo), though Parrish's impact plays jumped off the screen. Tampa Bay's coaching staff may find it difficult to keep the rookie out of the starting nickel lineup."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Christian Izien participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Christian Izien participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Izien vs. Parrish in secondary

Izien, 25, is the incumbent starter after playing 14 games at the position last year (10 starts). He's entering his third season, so his experience could be valuable.

Given how well Parrish has looked, though, it's hard to imagine the Bucs not giving him an opportunity with the first string at some point. The job will ultimately be given to Parrish when he is ready.

Izien could be holding him off for a little bit, but the two should both be important contributors at some point during the 2025 campaign.

Izien, Parrish and the rest of the Bucs are returning to the gridiron for their second preseason game on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

