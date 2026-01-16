Buccaneers' top 5 cut candidates for 2026 offseason

In a season that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now looking to retool the coaching staff as well as the roster.

Todd Bowles is set to remain head coach and retain his play-calling duties on offense — meanwhile, the team is now vetting its options for a new offensive coordinator and other staffing hires.

Following their task of filling out the coaching staff, the front office and hiring new coaches, the Bucs will evaluate the roster as we head towards free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft. With that in mind, we compiled a list of five players who we think are prime cut candidates this offseason, taking into account that major contributors or stars' contracts can be restructured or extended to provide the team with extra cap space.

EDGE Anthony Nelson

EDGE Anthony Nelson

Anthony Nelson has been solid for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a rotational edge, coming up clutch in the biggest of moments, but he could find himself on the outside looking in the offseason. Set to become a free agent following the 2026 season, cutting Nelson before June 1st would save the Bucs nearly $2 million on top of his $5.4 million salary in 2026.

While he has had modest production as a rotational piece on the defense, his impact has been inconsistent, and he is looked upon as one of the league's top cut options due to having a non-guaranteed base and the Bucs' obvious need for pass rush help and depth.

While still just 29 years of age, cutting bait with Nelson would be difficult, but it is definitely an option with the Bucs looking to elevate the room this offseason, especially if Chris Braswell finally finds his ceiling. Additionally, he'll have to contend with the eventual return of last year's NFL Draft pick, David Walker.

P Riley Dixon

P Riley Dixon

After signing the veteran punter to a two-year deal this past offseason, Riley Dixon likely could be on his way out of Tampa Bay after just one season.

A change with the special teams coordinator, mixed with a drastic dip in production with two blocked punts, are key figures as to why the Bucs could and likely should move on from Dixon, who has become an average punter at best.

Punters are easily replaced via the draft, undrafted pool and free agency, and the added factor that the team won't take on any dead money makes this a fully savable hit.

TE Payne Durham

TE Payne Durham

Backup tight end Payne Durham is yet another player whose contract is set to end following the 2026 season but could find himself on the chopping block this offseason.

Yes, depth is an issue here with tight end Cade Otton set to enter his free agency, but the expectation is that he could be back. If the Bucs want to retain Otton, then Durham could be the guy who suffers from it, mostly because the Bucs will likely keep Ko Kieft and develop pass-catching tight end Devin Culp.

The Bucs could also look to add a veteran or someone in the draft to battle with Otton for the top spot, further moving away from the likelihood that Durham remains in Tampa. While he is a balanced tight end, he hasn't really shown that his impact is needed. With a low dead money cap hit, releasing Durham is easy.

CB Josh Hayes

CB Josh Hayes

Cornerback and safety hybrid Josh Hayes is another candidate who should find himself on the cut line this offseason.

Hayes has been thrust into limited action, but in his playing time, he has been sporadic. The secondary seems like one area where the Bucs have focused on getting younger and rebuilding with the likes of Tykee Smith, Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish being drafted the past couple of years, along with the recent contract extension of Zyon McCollum.

Yes, Jamel Dean could still leave in free agency, and yes, the Bucs have struggled with depth and staying healthy at the position, but they could elevate the role via the draft or free agency, making Hayes a prime expendable cut that will save the team a bit of money, as he has negligible dead money on his contract.

G Elijah Klein

G Elijah Klein

Guard Elijah Klein was an interesting one due to the number of issues the Bucs have had across their offensive line, but in his second year, the former sixth-round draft pick has yet to showcase why the Bucs should keep him.

While the concern with injuries and depth is there, Tampa Bay is relatively adequate across the unit, especially with Ben Bredeson and Cody Mauch set to return from injuries. Additionally, when line depth was most dire, Klein was inactive for the last few games of the season.

Klein is still on his rookie contract, so it would be an easy cut that would likely lead to the young lineman receiving a practice squad invite.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

