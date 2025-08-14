Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield lands outside of top 10 in latest QB tier rankings
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a quarterback who’s starting to turn heads league-wide.
Baker Mayfield landed in Tier 2 of The Athletic’s annual quarterback rankings, coming in at No. 11 overall with an average tier vote of 2.30 — the best mark of his career.
The Buccaneers know Mayfield’s road to this point hasn’t been easy. In fact, his 33 Tier 2 votes this year were just one fewer than he earned over the past five years combined. That’s a big jump for a player who’s had his share of ups and downs since being drafted first overall.
Adjusting and thriving through change
One offensive coach summed it up perfectly: “He went from being a wild man to being a contained wild man now… he can elevate everyone around him through his style of play."
Tampa Bay has seen Mayfield handle change like a pro. In just three years with the team, he’s worked under three different offensive coordinators — Dave Canales, Liam Coen and now Josh Grizzard. Most quarterbacks would struggle with that kind of turnover, but Mayfield has managed to keep getting better.
“To his credit, he has different coordinators the last few years, and he is getting progressively better,” one NFL executive told The Athletic.
It’s worth noting that both Canales and Coen became NFL head coaches after just one season with him, which says something about the kind of offense he can help run. As one head coach put it, “Talk about playing your best ball with your back against the wall.”
A playmaker who fits anywhere
When it comes to comparing Mayfield to other quarterbacks, his playmaking ability is often the separator. One executive praised this ability, comparing him to the San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy.
"Baker has more playmaking ability — he can carry it a little bit more," the executive said.
Sure, Purdy might get the nod in quick decision-making and touch passes, but Mayfield’s ability to thrive in different systems is a huge plus.
A defensive coordinator noted how Tampa Bay’s offense has been tailored to help him succeed.
“You can see the play selection. More of the throws are going outside. They’re opening his line of vision because he’s a smaller guy. Liam did a good job fitting the system around him.”
With another year to build on his career-best season, Mayfield looks ready to keep proving he belongs among the NFL’s best. And if Tier 2 is the starting point, the Buccaneers will gladly see how far he can climb.
