Former Buccaneers pass rusher signs with Minnesota Vikings
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a slew of players come through the organization, and they have also had plenty leave as well.
One of those former Bucs has now found a new home, as former linebacker Cam Gill has signed with the Minnesota Vikings for his fifth season in the NFL and will be looking to make their 53-man roster.
Cam Gill Lands in Minnesota
Gill spent the majority of his time in Tampa Bay as a backup linebacker over his three seasons since going undrafted out of Wagner before being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Bucs in 2020. Gill would go on to win a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in his rookie season.
Following his three-year stint in Tampa, Gill made his way over to another NFC South team, the Carolina Panthers, where he also served in a reserve role.
Over his four years in the league, Gill has seen action in 50 games, totaling 51 tackles (one for loss), eight quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.
Gill's role with the Vikings is likely to be similar to his other stops, so don't expect his role to change once he arrives in Minnesota unless something drastic happens in their linebacker room.
Gill will now look to prove that he deserves to make the Vikings' roster with two preseason games left before August 26th, when teams must cut their rosters down to 53 players.
