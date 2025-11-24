Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield leaves game against Rams with injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to get out of their losing ways against the Los Angeles Rams, but things have not gone according to plan.
Things got out of hand in a hurry, and the Bucs entered halftime down 31-7 against one of the NFL's elite contenders.
While attempting to get back into the game and make it somewhat viable to come back, Tampa Bay suffered yet another setback as quarterback Baker Mayfield exited the game with a shoulder injury and is doubtful to return.
Mayfield leaves game vs. Rams with shoulder injury
Mayfield's non-throwing shoulder injury occurred in the second quarter against the Rams on a previous play. However, Mayfield reentered the game, but was seen in obvious pain after launching a Hail Mary pass at the end of the first half.
READ MORE: Buccaneers make important signing to help fix one glaring issue
Mayfield has shown resilience since becoming a Buccaneer, but this is the first time in three seasons that we have seen him go down like this.
For those keeping track, the shoulder is the same shoulder that Mayfield injured while with the Browns in Cleveland, which ultimately contributed to the reason why they moved on from him.
The Buccaneers have dealt with injuries all season, but losing Mayfield might be the biggest shot to them yet. The hope is that Mayfield's injury isn't serious, but you can never tell initially with an injury such as this until he is able to get into the Bucs' training room for an MRI. Early prognosis isn't good, however, as Mayfield's arm was in a sling when he returned to the sideline.
With Mayfield now sidelined for the Bucs, Teddy Bridgewater has entered the game as the Bucs look to turn things around and make the final score somewhat respectable. It doesn't appear as if they will have a chance to come back in this one with the score where it is, so it will be of the utmost importance to get out of this one without any further injuries.
The Bucs will likely fall to 0-3 out of their bye week, lose their lead in the NFC South, and have a road ahead that looks more daunting by the week, considering how they have played as of late.
READ MORE: Bills players caught admiring Buccaneers All-Pro Tristan Wirfs during game
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• When will Buccaneers' Bucky Irving return to the field?
• Could the Bucs be getting back an important offensive weapon soon?
• Bucs legend wants to see Todd Bowles make a change with two rookies