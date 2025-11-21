Bills players caught admiring Buccaneers All-Pro Tristan Wirfs during game
During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, Tristan Wirfs put on a dominant performance. Although Wirfs missed the start of the season recovering from a knee injury, it appears as though the Bucs’ All-Pro left tackle is rounding into form just in time for the final stretch of the season.
Although every NFL player is already well aware of just how special of a football player Tristan Wirfs is, sometimes, even his opponents can’t help but take a moment to appreciate his greatness — even if it’s in the middle of a game they’re playing against him.
Well, that’s exactly what happened on Sunday when Wirfs showed off his unique abilities. No play gathered more attention that one that saw Wirfs pull all the way from the left side of the line of scrimmage to the far side of the field before sprinting ahead of RB Sean Tucker and laying out multiple defenders as he paved the way for Tucker to ultimately find the endzone. Wirfs could be seen celebrating with excitement before the ball even crossed the goal line.
The Tucker TD was just one of many instances where Wirfs’ incredible combination of power, agility and ferocity was on display in the Bucs’ game vs. the BIlls in Week 11.
Wirfs' play demands respect from opponents
Meanwhile, on the Buffalo sideline, several Bills’ players, including starting right tackle Spencer Brown, couldn’t help but marvel at the only player in NFL history to have ever received First-Team All Pro honors as both a right and a left tackle.
“Wirfs is the biggest thoroughbred from Iowa I’ve ever seen." Brown proclaimed from the Bills' sideline. "They’re running right behind WIrfs’ big ass. Why wouldn’t ya? His legs are redwoods."
Brown continued to show love to the Bucs' franchise tackle, simply stating, "So Wirfs is good at football. That was pretty disgusting.”
Brown had several entertaining phrases.
“That boy can run? That boy can fly. He can fly, he jumps out of pools, cleans 700 pounds”
“So let me get this straight. He’s got a full head of hair. He’s rich. Good at football… pretty good to start.”
A unique athletic background
Although Spencer Brown did not play with Tristan Wirfs at Iowa, he is a native of Lennox, Iowa, who played his collegiate football at Northern Iowa before being drafted by Buffalo in 2021. It makes plenty of sense that Brown would be familiar with Wirfs based on their Iowa roots and comparable timeline — Wirfs was drafted in 2020.
There’s also the fact that Wirfs is somewhat of an Iowa legend based on his outrageous athletic accomplishments in high school. Not only was Wirfs a standout football player at Mount Vernon High School, but he was also a star in both wrestling and track and field. Wirfs was a three-time state champion in discus, a two-time state champion in shot put and a state champion in wrestling.
The fact that Tristan Wirfs has other NFL players marveling at his greatness in the middle of a game confirms he's always been a pretty good football player as well.