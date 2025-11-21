When will Buccaneers' Bucky Irving return to the field?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally have a clearer picture of where running back Bucky Irving stands as he works his way back from injury.
Todd Bowles announced Friday that Irving will not play against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, but added that the rookie is “trending up” to return next week against the Arizona Cardinals.
It is the most optimistic update Irving has received in weeks and signals that the Buccaneers could soon have their explosive playmaker back in the lineup.
Bowles met with reporters and shared the most encouraging update the team has had since Irving suffered both foot and shoulder injuries earlier in the season. Irving has now missed six games, but Bowles said the team believes he is nearing the end of his recovery.
Bowles also explained some of the emotional challenges Irving faced during the process.
"He's not going through much off the field. He got hurt, he didn't handle it well because he's been hurt for the first time," Bowles said. "He got a little practice this week and he'll definitely be trending up to playing next week."
The Buccaneers have leaned on Rachaad White and Sean Tucker during Irving’s absence, but the offense has clearly missed his burst and versatility. Getting Irving back as early as next week would bring much-needed balance to a Tampa Bay unit that has relied heavily on the passing game. Bowles’ update not only reassured fans, but also pushed back on the speculation that Irving’s recovery might take longer.
Talk of Irving’s emotional battle increase
Earlier this week, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk created a wave of conversation when he suggested Irving was unlikely to return soon. Florio explained on his show that he heard concerning information while in Philadelphia.
“I am not so sure Bucky Irving is going to be back this weekend based upon something I heard when we were in Philadelphia,” Florio told Chris Simms.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, Irving was shaken by being sidelined for the first time in his football career. Irving had never experienced missing extended time and took it hard early in the recovery process.
Florio said that he didn't think Irving would be back any time soon, but it appears that isn't true — with Bowles now confirming that Irving will miss the Rams game but is trending toward playing against Arizona, the Buccaneers have officially set expectations. The team believes he is close, he is doing well, and his return should come sooner rather than later.
Tampa Bay will continue to lean on White and Tucker this weekend, but all signs point to Irving being back in uniform for a key late season push.
