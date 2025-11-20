Buccaneers OC named as emerging head coach candidate
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have watched offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard turn into one of the NFL’s most talked-about young coaching prospects.
The Buccaneers are 6-4 this season and Grizzard’s offense continues to perform despite major injuries.
Tampa Bay has stayed in the playoff mix and the league is paying attention to the man running the offense.
Grizzard impressing NFL decision makers
Grizzard has become one of the names circulating in early head coaching conversations around the league. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero put together a list of rising candidates based on dozens of discussions with executives, coaches, agents and staffers involved in the hiring process. Grizzard landed near the top thanks to his coaching background and the immediate impact he has made in his first season calling plays.
Pelissero highlighted Grizzard’s unique coaching path.
“A former Yale player turned student assistant, Grizzard interned with the Panthers in 2012, coached Daniel Jones at Duke and returned to the NFL in 2017 with Miami, where he held a variety of roles under three head coaches before joining the Bucs last year. Injuries have decimated the Bucs' offensive line and receiving corps this season, Grizzard’s first as OC. But the Bucs still rank in the top half in scoring at 25.2 points per game and lead the NFC South at 6 and 4. Dave Canales and Liam Coen got head coaching jobs after their first seasons as Bucs OC. Could Grizzard make it three in a row”
Grizzard has built a reputation as a modern offensive mind with strong teaching ability. Executives love that the offense has remained productive even while missing players like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Bucky Irving at different points. His adaptability is a major reason he is gaining traction.
Why Tampa Bay boosts Grizzard’s stock
The Buccaneers have stayed above water because Grizzard’s system gives Baker Mayfield flexibility while creating opportunities for young players to shine. Tampa Bay has gotten meaningful contributions from Rachaad White, Sean Tucker, Emeka Egbuka and others because of how Grizzard builds his weekly plan.
Even with constant shuffling on the offensive line and at receiver, the Buccaneers rank tenth in scoring at 25.2 points per game. That type of production in year one as a coordinator catches the attention of owners and general managers around the league.
If Tampa Bay continues to climb in the playoff race, Grizzard’s name will only grow louder. With Dave Canales and Liam Coen both landing head coaching jobs after one season in the same role, many around the NFL believe Grizzard could be the next Buccaneers coordinator to make the jump.
