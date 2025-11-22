These key matchups will determine whether Bucs beat Rams on Sunday Night Football
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are struggling. Not just in the win column, but with a laundry list of injuries to key players that seemingly never ends. Regardless, the Bucs need to find a way to right the ship with whoever is in the lineup.
This Sunday night in primetime, the Bucs will be taking on the NFC-leading Rams at SoFi Stadium. Unlike the Bucs, the Rams are not only healthy, but looking like a well-oiled machine and a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Does that mean it's unlikely that Tampa Bay could travel across the country and upset the Rams? Not necessarily. But in order for that to happen, the Bucs will need to win the match up highlighted below.
Tristan Wirfs vs. Jared Verse
Despite starting the year on the sidelines to recover from a knee procedure performed during the offseason, Bucs’ All-Pro LT Tristan Wirfs has made his presence felt since returning to the Bucs’ lineup. Not only that, but he’s becoming more dominant as each week passes. Still just 26 years old, Wirfs is undoubtedly one of the NFL’s most valuable building blocks.
His utter dominance as a pass protector, combined with his power and athleticism in the run game, has made him arguably the best offensive lineman in football, and the craziest part is that he is still young enough to continue ascending as a player.
On Sunday, Wirfs will be facing off against another young star in Rams’ edge rusher, Jared Verse. The former Florida State Seminole has been a terror since being drafted by the Rams in 2024, and his effectiveness is defined by his relentless style of play and having one of the most powerful bull rushes in the NFL. Since 2024, Verse is 2nd in the NFL with 125 pressures to go along with 8.5 sacks.
With 4.5 sacks as a rookie, Verse is already at 4 this year, and as he continues to refine his arsenal of moves, those numbers will continue to climb. At 6’4”, 260 pounds, Verse is one of the bigger edge defenders in the league, and his power profile is unique.
Todd Bowles vs. Sean McVay
Both Todd Bowles and Sean McVay are well regarded around the league for their expertise on opposite sides of the ball. Both coaches occupy roles as coordinators in addition to being head coaches which ultimately means they shoulder as much responsibility for their respective teams as anyone else in the NFL.
Historically, Bowles has had trouble matching McVay in the chess match that ensues each time these two football strategists face off. This isn’t a knock on Bowles, as McVay has consistently been ahead of the curve in terms of his ability to diversify his approach each week to expose opposing defenses. McVay is always finding new and creative ways to attack defenses, and with Mathew Stafford, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams at his disposal, he has been able to open his playbook even more to create mismatches that favor his offense.
With a number of key defensive players like Haason Reddick, Calijah Kancey, Jamel Dean, and potentially Benjamin Morrison, out of the lineup for this game, Bowles will be at a massive disadvantage before the opening kickoff takes place. That being said, Bowles is no slouch and he will certainly do everything in his power to get creative and give Stafford some looks he isn’t expecting.
Antoine Winfield Jr. vs. Mathew Stafford
Antoine Winfield Jr. has been on a bit of a roller coaster so far this season. Although he’s had some tremendous performances, he’s also struggled at points. Still, when he is at his best, he is one of the best defensive chess pieces in the NFL.
Mathew Stafford has been incredible so far in 2025. His intelligence, patience, arm talent, and comfortability running McVay’s offense has allowed him to flourish despite coming into the year as a major question mark due to ongoing back issues. That said, the veteran hasn’t seemed bothered when lighting up opponents en route to an NFC leading 8-2 record.
If the shorthanded Buccaneers are going to have any shot at knocking off the Rams in this game, they are going to need Antoine Winfield Jr. to make some splash plays. Whether it’s providing a timely interception, a key sack, a forced fumble, or all three, there’s no question that the Bucs’ best DB will need to show out on Sunday Night Football in order for his team to prevail in this matchup.
