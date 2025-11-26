How far did Buccaneers fall in latest NFL power rankings after Week 12?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping their midseason slump doesn't go any further.

Tampa Bay has lost three in a row coming out of their Week 9 bye and has looked like a shell of the team we saw early in the season. Injuries have ravaged the Bucs, but it seems as if there are deeper issues other than those that are causing the Bucs' issues across the board.

The Buccaneers' most recent loss came in a lopsided primetime affair against the Los Angeles Rams, where they were dominated in every facet en route to a 34-7 loss. Having suffered three losses in a row to legit Super Bowl contenders has caused the Bucs to fall drastically in NFL.com's power rankings, dropping eight spots this week to 20th.

Bucs free fall in latest power rankings

"I truly believe that a healthy, fully stocked Tampa team would be a Super Bowl contender, but the vicious rash of injuries the Buccaneers have endured this season has cut them down significantly. The latest, in Sunday's prime-time blowout at the hands of the Rams, was Baker Mayfield injuring his left (non-throwing) shoulder, darkening the cloud that has hovered over this squad since the Week 9 bye," wrote Eric Edholm. "That's now three straight losses, allowing 106 points in those, with the Panthers pushing the Bucs in the division race. That likely won't be decided until the teams face off in Weeks 16 and 18, and Tampa Bay does have some winnable games if Mayfield can play, but at this point, it's hard to see the light."

Edholm hit this one right on the head. The Bucs, with a fully stocked cupboard, can compete with the best of the best, but the injuries have piled on and led to less-than-spectacular showings on both sides of the ball.

Losing to three teams that are playoff-bound while giving up 106 points along the way is a horrible look for Todd Bowles' defense, perhaps showing that teams are no longer afraid to attack a defense led by Bowles. The defense has been a huge issue since the bye, with Jamel Dean going down, and the offense hasn't been any better, as they have lacked consistency and explosiveness without Mike Evans and Bucky Irving now that teams are doubling up on Emeka Egbuka.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield luckily avoided a serious shoulder injury against the Rams, so the hope is he will be able to go here down the home stretch. If the Bucs can get healthy in the coming weeks, they can start to climb back up the power rankings with a semi-easy schedule the rest of the way.

