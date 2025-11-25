What Bucky Irving’s return means for Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a drought. Coming out of their bye in Week 9, the Bucs have now lost three straight to some of the NFL's top contenders, including a primetime blowout against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.

A major hitch in the Bucs' walk has been due to injuries, and they look to have fortunately avoided yet another serious one as quarterback Baker Mayfield's MRI came back clean on his shoulder that he injured right before half against the Rams.

The Bucs are expecting to get some of their injured guys back here soon, and that includes their electrifying running back Bucky Irving. Irving is expected to be back this week against the Arizona Cardinals, and he will be valuable to how the team bounces back and finishes off the regular season.

What Bucky's return means for the Buccaneers

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Irving has missed significant time this season, dealing with foot and shoulder injuries, but his elongated recovery time also had some mental aspects to it that have caused some delays in his getting back onto the field.

That seems to have now been figured out by both the staff and Irving, and it couldn't come at a better time, as Tampa Bay's offense is in desperate need of a boost.

“He’s going to practice all this week, and if he’s well by Friday, he’ll play on Sunday," head coach Todd Bowles said of Irving on Monday.

The combination of Sean Tucker and Rachaad White has filled in admirably during Irving's absence, but they don't have what Irving can bring to the table.

Irving can be considered the most important piece of the Bucs offense. His prowess in making explosive plays, playmaking on the ground and in the air, and just his presence in the backfield alone allow the Bucs' offense to be more balanced. Defenders understand that they must pay attention to Irving because of his ability to change the game at any given moment.

The Buccaneers currently find themselves in a tough spot with just a slim lead over the Carolina Panthers for the top spot in the NFC South and will need yet another stellar finish to the regular season if they hope to make it five division championships in a row and secure a postseason berth.

Getting Irving's dynamic abilities back on the offensive side of the ball could greatly impact games, especially late, when one play could be the difference between a win and a loss. As long as Irving can stay healthy and keep his head on straight, the Bucs should find themselves in winning positions through the remainder of their schedule.

Here's to Irving playing the savior that all Bucs fans are hoping for.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

