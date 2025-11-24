Buccaneers thrashed by Rams in embarrassing Sunday Night Football showing
Woof.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren't expected to beat the Los Angeles Rams, but what resulted on Sunday Night Football was an absolute drubbing by a score of 34-7 . Nothing went right for the Bucs in any phase of the game, and on top of that, quarterback Baker Mayfield left the game with a shoulder injury. It was an all-around nightmare for Tampa Bay, and they dropped to 6-5 during the season after the loss.
Buccaneers embarrassed by Rams in first quarter
The Buccaneers got to midfield but stalled out on third down on their first drive, and after a horrendous 23-yard punt, the Rams started their drive at their own 20. They marched all the way down the field to score, even converting a 3rd & 19 before Davante Adams caught a fade in the end zone for the score.
With the Rams up 7-0, the Bucs offense went on the march again, but disaster struck when Cade Otton bobbled a pass that got snatched up by Cobie Durant in the air. He took it back for six, so the Rams went up 14-0 quick. The Bucs tried to get a return salvo in, but they went three-and-out after a Baker Mayfield sack and gave it back to the Rams.
The Rams ended the first quarter with the ball in their hands.
Nightmare continues in second quarter
They started the second quarter with a touchdown after finishing their drive with a five-yard TD pass to TE Colby Parkinson. That put the Rams up 21-0 with 10:46 to go, with the Bucs already in a massive hole to start this quarter. The Buccaneers put up their first points on the board when Mayfield found Tez Johnson for a 14-yard touchdown, making it 21-7 in Inglewood. Mayfield hurt his left shoulder that drive, though, and it would keep him out of the game in the second half.
The Rams responded immediately, with Matthew Stafford hitting two 24-yard passes, the second of which went to Davante Adams for a touchdown. That put the Rams up 28-7 with 3:10 left in the first half. The Bucs had to go for it on 4th & 2 from their own 28 but couldn't get it, so the Rams had the ball with just under two minutes left with a chance to do even more damage. They didn't score a touchdown, at least, but they kicked a field goal to make it 31-7.
The Bucs had one more drive before the half ended, but they couldn't get anything done, with Baker Mayfield throwing a pick on the last play of the half.
No movement during third quarter
The Rams got the ball first, but they went for it on 4th & 4 and didn't get it, so they handed the ball back to the Buccaneers.
Baker Mayfield sat out the second half with his left shoulder injury, so Teddy Bridgewater served as quarterback. The Bucs led a decent drive to the Rams' 18, but they had to go for it down 24 and didn't get it, so the ball went back to the Rams. The Rams didn't do much, punting back to the Bucs, and the Bucs with Bridgewater punted right back from deep in their own territory.
The third quarter ended with with the Rams still in possession of the football.
Rams seal it in fourth quarter
The Rams kicked a 52-yard field goal to make it 34-7 to start the fourth quarter. The Buccaneers got to the 18 on the ensuing drive, but Teddy Bridgewater got sacked on fourth down the Bucs gave the ball back to the Rams.
The Rams punted the ball back, and the Buccaneers continued to run and bleed the clock out. They punted it back to the Rams, who continued to run the clock out on their drive, and they punted it back to the Bucs at the two-minute warning. Tampa Bay let the clock bleed out, and with that, finally ended their Sunday night nightmare.
