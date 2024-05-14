Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Contract Details Revealed

Further details on the Antoine Winfield Jr. contract:



🏈2024 - $24M (Fully Guaranteed)

🏈2025 - $21M (Fully Guaranteed)

🏈2026 - $19.5M

🏈2027 - $19.6M



$45M Fully Guaranteed at signing is the most for any DB in NFL history. https://t.co/Kabazh7vou