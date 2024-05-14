Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Contract Details Revealed
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't want safety Antoine Winfiield Jr. going anywhere, and they made him the highest paid defensive back in the league to ensure it.
Winfield signed a four-year deal worth up to $84.1 million, $45 million of which is guaranteed. And while that was known once the deal was announced, how the deal was structured hadn't yet been revealed — ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed the brunt of it on Tuesday, however, and there are some other fun tidbits as well.
All of Winfield Jr.'s guaranteed salary is on the front end, so he's set to make $24 million in 2024 and $21 million guaranteed in 2025. After that, the money isn't guaranteed, with him making $19.5 million in 2026 and $19.6 million in 2027.
Typically, extensions can also include the franchise tag, but this one doesn't, per Greg Auman of FOX Sports. That means that this deal replaces the tag and will begin in 2024. Additionally, the deal saves the Bucs some money on the salary cap, clearing up about $10 million — this will allow Tampa Bay to sign draft picks and maintain other operating costs.
According to Spotrac, Winfield Jr.'s cap hit for 2024 will be $8 million. That number skyrockets to $25 million in 2025, goes down to $23.5 million in 2026 and then up marginally to $23.6 million in 2027. He'll be a free agent in 2028, but he'll still have a cap hit of $4 million.
There's also a potential out in Winfield Jr.'s contract for 2026, as the contract is front-loaded. If the Bucs were to get rid of him, they'd have a $12 million cap hit after paying his guaranteed $45 million.
All-in-all, the deal is one both the Bucs and Winfield Jr. will be happy with. And now that his deal is taken care of, Tampa Bay's offseason is largely complete and the team can turn toward competing for a Super Bowl.
