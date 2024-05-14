Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers Officially Sign Third Member of 2024 Draft Class

Washington tight end Devin Culp is the latest player to officially sign with the Buccaneers.

Caleb Skinner

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies tight end Devin Culp (83) against the Michigan
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies tight end Devin Culp (83) against the Michigan / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put together quite the offseason. Most of the work they did was to make sure they kept their own free agent star players, and they did just that before Jason Licht and company put together another solid draft class to help fill out some of the holes still left in their roster.

READ MORE: Social Media Reacts to Buccaneers Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.'s New Megadeal

On Monday, the Bucs made a third draftee an official Buccaneer after coming to terms with seventh-round draft pick TE Devin Culp on a four-year deal.

As mentioned, Culp is the third Buccaneers draft pick to officially sign with the team, joining fourth-round running back Bucky Irving and sixth-round guard Elijah Klein. With the signing, the Bucs still have yet to sign four other picks: first-round IOL Graham Barton, second-round OLB Chris Braswell, third-round WR Jalen McMillan, and third-round safety Tykee Smith.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule Predictions For 2024

The delay in the signings might have been from the front office working on getting a long-term deal done with All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., and now with that completed on Monday as well, we should start to see more of the draftees being signed.

Culp has had problems blocking and drops throughout his collegiate career, but he has shown a knack for making tough, acrobatic catches while showing great speed and athleticism. During his time with the Washington Huskies, Culp accumulated 66 catches for 711 yards and four touchdowns.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Published
Caleb Skinner

CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole