Buccaneers Officially Sign Third Member of 2024 Draft Class
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put together quite the offseason. Most of the work they did was to make sure they kept their own free agent star players, and they did just that before Jason Licht and company put together another solid draft class to help fill out some of the holes still left in their roster.
READ MORE: Social Media Reacts to Buccaneers Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.'s New Megadeal
On Monday, the Bucs made a third draftee an official Buccaneer after coming to terms with seventh-round draft pick TE Devin Culp on a four-year deal.
As mentioned, Culp is the third Buccaneers draft pick to officially sign with the team, joining fourth-round running back Bucky Irving and sixth-round guard Elijah Klein. With the signing, the Bucs still have yet to sign four other picks: first-round IOL Graham Barton, second-round OLB Chris Braswell, third-round WR Jalen McMillan, and third-round safety Tykee Smith.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule Predictions For 2024
The delay in the signings might have been from the front office working on getting a long-term deal done with All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., and now with that completed on Monday as well, we should start to see more of the draftees being signed.
Culp has had problems blocking and drops throughout his collegiate career, but he has shown a knack for making tough, acrobatic catches while showing great speed and athleticism. During his time with the Washington Huskies, Culp accumulated 66 catches for 711 yards and four touchdowns.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.