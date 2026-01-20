What the latest NFL coaching hires mean for Bucs and Mike McDaniel

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator search has been in full swing since their season ended with a disappointing 8-9 record. The Bucs and head coach Todd Bowles fired offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard after a lackluster season from the offense, which started a hiring process for the team's fifth offensive coordinator in five years.

The Bucs have interviewed plenty of notable targets, but one big one fans and pundits have linked to the team is former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Widely lauded to be the best coordinator on the market, McDaniel is perhaps the best run game schemer in the NFL and would bring a highly innovative offense wherever he goes next. The Bucs have a good chance to land him, as it's one of the only spots he'd have complete control of the offense under a defensive head coach.

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, however, a new head coaching hire on Monday night could make acquiring McDaniel a bit more difficult.

Titans' Robert Saleh hire could be bad news for Bucs

The Tennessee Titans hired San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Monday night. Saleh is a well-renowned defensive mind, but with a young quarterback in Cam Ward in Tennessee, he'll need a dynamic offensive coordinator — and unfortunately, he has a lot of history with McDaniel.

Saleh was also the 49ers' DC before he got the Jets job, and McDaniel was the 49ers's OC at the time. They have history working together, so Saleh could tab McDaniel to be his OC in Tennessee with a lot more pull than other teams could.

Working with Saleh would be appealing, but the Buccaneers certainly have more weapons in Tampa Bay and a more established quarterback with Baker Mayfield. McDaniel could want another head coaching job, but if he doesn't, the Bucs will still be a strong contender despite the connection he has with Saleh.

McDaniel is still doing interviews, so time will tell where his interest lies. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, are still doing their due diligence, recently interviewing Bengals OC Dan Pitcher, so they'll be well prepared if Saleh can get his OC from his 49ers days.

