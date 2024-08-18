Buccaneers Drop Second Preseason Game to Jaguars
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were hoping to continue a two-game preseason winning streak, but it wasn't to be.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were defeated by the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-7 on Saturday, bringing them to 1-1 on the preseason. The team did not play most of its starters for the second week in a row.
The first quarter wasn't eventful, with both teams failing to score points and punting at the end of every possession. The closest the Buccaneers came to a highlight was when cornerback Bryce Hall appeared to intercept a Mac Jones pass, but he was flagged for pass interference on the play. The team's pass rush played well, with outside linebacker Jose Ramirez netting a sack before the end of the first quarter.
The Jaguars were knocking on the door to start the second quarter, and after what felt like forever, they did strike first on a touchdown pass from Mac Jones to Parker Washington on 3rd and 17. That made it 7-0 Jaguars, but the Buccaneers struck back right afterward when Kyle Trask led the team down the field and hit WR Cody Thompson on a six-yard touchdown pass to tie it up. The Jaguars got the ball back with 41 seconds at the end of the half and got it all the way down to the nine-yard line, but they were stopped short and had to kick to make it 10-7 going into halftime.
The Bucs offense was stifled in the third quarter, not able to score anything during John Wolford's time at quarterback. The Jaguars, meanwhile, were more successful, kicking a 44-yard field goal to go up 13-7. The score didn't move from there heading into the fourth quarter.
Tampa Bay's offensive woes continued in the fourth quarter, where a slew of three-and-outs was the norm for the Buccaneers. The Jaguars weren't able to do much either, as the QB C.J. Beathard left the game with a groin injury and the Buccaneers forced a fumble during a Mac Jones drive with about 10 minutes left in the game, but Chase McLaughlin missed a field goal attempt on the subsequent drive. The Jaguars sealed the deal on the next drive with a deep ball touchdown with five minutes to go, and the Buccaneers were unable to answer despite getting inside the five — Kyle Trask was sacked on the last play of the game to end things.
The Bucs will head back to Tampa Bay to face off against the Miami Dolphins for their final preseason game next week.
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Senior NFL Reporter Expects Buccaneers to Repeat as NFC South Champs
• Buccaneers Defensive Position Group Named League's 'Shakiest' by ESPN
• Former Buccaneers Return Man Reaches Injury Settlement With Panthers
• Ex-Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Teasing NFL Return Ahead of Broadcast Career