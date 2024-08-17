Senior NFL Reporter Expects Buccaneers to Repeat as NFC South Champs
There’s been a lot of support cast in the direction of the Atlanta Falcons in their quest to steal the NFC South Division from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Adding two-star defensive free agents within the last week has only intensified the widespread belief that Atlanta will be the team to beat in the division.
That said, not everyone sees the Atlanta Falcons as the cream of the crop in the NFC South.
Sports Illustrated’s Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer, during his MMQB podcast with Connor Orr, was asked to weigh in on how he sees the NFC South Division shaking out this season.
Breer didn’t hesitate before offering his take.
“Tampa. Here’s my thing, I think more highly of Baker Mayfield than most people. I think they have one of the best tackles in football in Tristan Wirfs. I think they’ve done a good job developing linemen. I think on defense, you know you look at what they’ve got, they’ve still got in their front seven, and with Todd Bowles as a coordinator, they can make it work.I think they made a really good offensive coordinator hire in bringing in Liam Coen. I like a lot about what they’ve got there.”
To add a little bit of context to this discussion, Connor Orr — who has a well-documented history of underrating the Bucs — presented as though he was completely taken aback by Breer’s prediction.
But Breer didn’t flinch.
“I don’t know how that’s a wild take? They’ve been in the playoffs the last four years. I mean, you look at the other teams in that division. Atlanta has not been in the playoffs since before COVID. Carolina has not been in the playoffs since before COVID. New Orleans last made the playoffs when Brees was the quarterback.”
Time will tell when the NFL season begins, but for now, the Buccaneers have at least a few pundits in their corner.
