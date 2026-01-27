What Are the Buccaneers' Odds of Winning Super Bowl LXI?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are five years removed from receiving their second championship ring after beating the Kansas City Chiefs handily in Super Bowl LV and have been on the hunt to make it back to the grandest stage in all of sports.

The Bucs were hopeful to put together that type of season in 2025, but things went sideways. It became obvious that change would be needed in Tampa Bay to work back towards becoming a Super Bowl contender, and those changes have already started to be implemented following the hiring of Zac Robinson as offensive coordinator and Danny Smith as special teams coordinator.

There is still plenty of work to be done if the Bucs want to be viewed as one of the league's top teams, and it begins this offseason.

With the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots set to square off in Super Bowl LX, the oddsmakers have already begun to release their odds for next year's Super Bowl champion, with the Bucs opening with the 18th-best odds to win the Lombardi Trophy at +4000 odds per DraftKings.

Value on Bucs to Win Super Bowl LXI

A $100 bet on the Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl in 2027 would pay $4,000 if they were to go on and win. While the bet is a long shot, it offers great value in the return if the Bucs can turn things around and make a run.

A lot will have to come together for the Bucs if they hope to prove the oddsmakers in Las Vegas wrong. New OC Zac Robinson will have to get on page quickly with quarterback Baker Mayfield and implement his scheme for one of the most stacked offensive rosters in the league, and Todd Bowles must figure out how to get his defense back to playing an aggressive brand of ball as he looks to get more from his pass rush and coverage.

All of that is not a guarantee, which makes taking the Bucs this early seem almost ridiculous. However, there is always a chance they are able to turn things around, even with the NFC South starting to show signs of life, to try and prevent the Buccaneers from winning the division and making the playoffs in 2026.

