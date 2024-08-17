Ex-Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Teasing NFL Return Ahead of Broadcast Career
Tom Brady will soon make his debut in the broadcast booth. That is, if the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback doesn't make his return to the football field.
While the broadcast booth with FOX might be coming for the greatest NFL player of all time, Brady has remained in game shape and is ready to return to the field at any moment.
"Just want those young bucks to know that if I wanted to come out of retirement, they still got something to deal with,” Brady said in a recent social media video.
The 47-year-old has been active in the world of business since retiring from the Buccaneers and NFL — even if it was his second attempt at retirement. Now, he plans on being in the broadcast booth and spreading his wealth of knowledge about the sport of football.
Teasing a return is consistent with Brady's claims in April, stating he's "not opposed" to a return to the NFL.
“I’m not opposed to it,” Brady said. “I don’t know if they’re going to let me if I become the owner of an NFL team. But I don’t know—I'm always going to be in good shape, always be able to throw the ball. To come in for a little bit like [Michael Jordan] coming back, I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”
While the Buccaneers have moved on, bringing in Baker Mayfield as his replacement following his most recent retirement, there's still a spot for Brady in the league. Brady himself has claimed the current NFL has plenty of mediocrity.
For the Buccaneers, a Brady return wouldn't impact much, though the entire NFL fanbase would like to see the 47-year-old GOAT returning to the gridiron, giving himself a chance to win an eighth Super Bowl, with six coming with New England and one with Tampa Bay.
