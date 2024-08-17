Former Buccaneers Return Man Reaches Injury Settlement With Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Devin Thompkins during OTAs this offseason. And after finding a place, he's now a free agent once again.
Thompkins was picked up by the Carolina Panthers in July after being waived by the Buccaneers in May with an injury designation for his hamstring. He then reunited with former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales, now the head coach for the Panthers, in July. And now, he's been waived by Carolina for the exact same reason — an injury designation for his hamstring, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman:
Thompkins was waived by the Buccaneers amid domestic violence allegations by his estranged wife, Maria Castillos. The NFL conducted an internal investigation on the matter and ended the investigation in July, with NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy saying that the league "did not discover sufficient evidence" in regard to the allegations.
As Auman noted in the tweet above, Thompkins can freely sign with another team or perhaps land back in Carolina with the Panthers after the roster is cut down. It is very unlikely that he'll return to Tampa Bay, as his value as a return man seems stifled with the new kickoff rules heavily favoring running backs — RBs Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker are currently set to serve as Tampa Bay's return men.
