Cardinals Add High-Ceiling OT Prospect in NBC Sports Mock Draft

If there's anything Arizona Cardinals fans have learned through ten games of the 2022 NFL season, it's the state of their offensive line and how serious of a refresh the starting unit needs.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries just inked a contract extension this season, but the likes of Rodney Hudson, Justin Pugh, Kelvin Beachum, Cody Ford, Will Hernandez, Max Garcia, Billy Price, Sean Harlow and Wyatt Davis are set to hit free agency in 2023.

Needless to say, any help would be greatly appreciated in the future. Thus, the Cardinals have been a popular destination for offensive linemen in mock drafts ahead of 2023.

In an earlier mock draft evaluated by All Cardinals, the team took Northwestern's Peter Skoronski.

In this mock completed NBC Sports' Glynn Morgan, Arizona settled on Ohio State OT Paris Johnson.

Cardinals Land OSU OT Paris Johnson in Mock Draft

13. Cardinals: Paris Johnson, OL, Ohio State

"Arizona's eight unrestricted free agent offensive linemen strongly suggests the team requires depth and quality within its blocking unit. Johnson may not be the highest rated offensive line prospect, however, he might just possess greater potential than his noteworthy peers," Morgan said.

"Well balanced with quick feet, Johnson displays above average athleticism on combination blocks into the defense's second level. As a blind side pass protector, his lateral agility sufficiently matches up with speed rushing attackers."

Johnson was named one of seven finalists for the Outland Trophy, annually awarded to the nation's top offensive lineman.

Needless to say, the Cardinals would welcome Johnson immediately with open arms, especially if Beachum isn't with the team moving forward. Johnson looks like a strong prospect to help anchor Arizona's front unit for years to come.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Kliff, Kyler Address Eno Benjamin's Departure

Cardinals Provide Injury Updates on Seven Key Players

Cardinals Massive Underdogs to 49ers

Marquise Brown Designated to Return From IR

What is Trey McBride's Fantasy Football Outlook?