Betting Analysts Heavily Favor Seahawks Against The Spread vs. Cardinals

Another Arizona Cardinals game day is upon us, and it's another opportunity to make some money when picking against the spread.

Up next for Kyler Murray and co. are the Seattle Seahawks, winners of their previous matchup via 19-9 fashion.

Seattle has won their last four-of-five games and currently rides a three game winning streak that began with defeating the Cardinals.

Plenty is on the line heading into this meeting, and while the Seahawks sit atop the NFC West at 5-3 with one win already over Arizona, oddsmakers have the Cardinals favored at -1.5 points (SI Sportsbook).

But what do experts/analysts think?

Cardinals-Seahawks against the spread picks from across the web:

Experts Pick Against The Spread for Cardinals-Seahawks

"Is the Seahawks’ D for real? After being one of the worst defenses in football for five games, it’s been one of the league's best in the last three contests, starting with holding the Cardinals’ offense to three points. Geno Smith and the Seattle offense have proven as reliable and accurate as a Geno downfield throw, so even a competent defense makes his squad a contender. Smith has excelled under pressure this season, while Arizona's secondary has given up big plays even when the pass rushers get heat on the quarterback."

Seahawks +2

All but one person is on Seahawks +2

"There’s so much to like about this Seahawks team. Geno Smith has a great grasp of the offense, is pushing the ball downfield, and delivering dimes on a weekly basis. The defense is improving, and you can see the growth from the many young players on which the Seahawks are relying. The team plays with joy, and you can tell that Pete Carroll is loving every minute of it.

"As for how things are going with the Cardinals, well, let’s let Kliff Kingsbury explain:

"DeAndre Hopkins gives them more answers on offense, but the Cardinals are banged up on the offensive line. The Vikings gave them several opportunities to steal that game last week, and Arizona couldn’t take advantage.

"This game could go either way, but I never feel good taking Arizona. I trust the Seahawks more."

The pick: Seahawks (+2)

"The Seahawks’ young defense has been much improved of late. Since Week 6, the Seahawks defense ranks third in EPA/drive and points per drive (1.09), as well as forcing three-and-outs at the NFL’s ninth-highest rate (35.3%). Plus they have already beaten the Cardinals once this season.

"Not so fast, my friend (Lee Corso voice).

"The Cardinals didn’t have DeAndre Hopkins back then, and Kyler Murray likes him more than Call of Duty.

"Not so fast, my friend.

"The Cardinals are banged up on the front line, while Pete Carroll has Geno Smith and the Seahawks believing they are really good. He would be an easy choice for Coach of the Year if Brian Daboll and Mike Vrabel didn’t exist."

The pick: Seahawks (+2)

"The Seahawks have a strong formula success with balanced offense as the run sets up comfortable downfield passing for Geno Smith. The defense has been the story of late as their young players have come together quickly for Pete Carroll, including rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen. This matchup is just as good the second time around for a season series sweep."

Pick: Seahawks win 27-24.

Duff: "A full-time starter for the first time since 2014, Smith has thrown for 1,924 yards. He’s showing a 72.3 completion percentage, 13 touchdowns and just three interceptions. His passer rating is 107.2.

"Arizona has lost two in a row and three of four to Seattle. At home, the Cardinals are 1-7-1 SU and 2-6-1ATS in the last nine games against the Seahawks."

McEwan: "Arizona’s offense has come back to life since DeAndre Hopkins’ return to the lineup, but I don’t believe they’re fully back yet. Their defense isn’t anything to hang your hat on either, as they’ve allowed the third-most points in the league thus far.

"When Seattle has lost this season, it has been teams who have run the ball well against them. The 49ers racked up 189 rushing yards, the Falcons posted 179, and the Saints went for a whopping 235. Arizona did rush for 144 in their Week 6 matchup, but 100 of them were Kyler Murray on ten attempts, good for his second-most in a game this season.

"Murray will continue to look to attack with his arm and I don’t believe he can do that as efficiently as Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense right now."

Seahawks +2

