Cardinals Embracing Challenge Geno Smith Provides

Another NFC West matchup is about to commence between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

Although we're still unsure what time the two sides will kickoff (thanks, Mariners) this won't be your typical Cards-Hawks matchup thanks to the absence of Russell Wilson.

Truth be told, many across the country didn't think QB Geno Smith would play at such a high level through five weeks, let alone beat out Drew Lock for the starting job in Seattle.

Despite Seattle's 2-3 start, Smith has impressed. Just ask the guy who's game-planning for him in defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

“Watching him all week, he’s done some special stuff. He’s playing controlled, he’s reading defenses, keeping plays alive, he’s putting them in good plays. When you watch it, you can’t say it’s not real. It’s real.”

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is also a big fan:

“I love it. I’ve cheered him for him a long time. (Texas State Head Coach) Jake Spavital and (University of Houston Head Coach) Dana Holgorsen, two close friends, coached him at West Virginia, so I used to watch him a bunch," Kingsbury said earlier this week.

"His arm talent is tremendous, as good as anybody in the league. He went into a tough situation. I think quarterback of all positions is situational at times; where you get drafted and who they surround you with. It can go south in a hurry, but to show that type of mental toughness, the resiliency he’s shown, and the way he’s playing you can see he has something to prove. You turn the tape on, I don’t care who you are, if you watch it and you didn’t know names, you’d think he’s a top five guy. He’s playing that well.

"I think his (Seahawks Offensive Coordinator) OC Shane (Waldron) has been tremendous at putting him in positions to be successful. I’m really proud of what he’s done honestly. Just knowing him like I do and just hope he has a really bad game Sunday.”

“I was a big Geno Smith fan (when) he was at West V (Virginia)," said Kyler Murray.

"He’s playing real hot right now. He’s playing really well. We’ve got be locked in this week because he’s playing … probably some of the best football any quarterback in the league is playing right now. The defense will be ready. We’ve got to be ready on offense to put up points and we know that.”

J.J. Watt knows the task Arizona has at hand, too.

“Number one in passer rating. Number one in completion percentage in the league. It’s not like he’s throwing checkdowns either. He’s throwing 50,60-yard bombs and dropping it in the bucket and playing great football. He’s putting them in good situations, he can move when he has to. He’s doing an unbelievable job so it’s a great challenge for us.”

Although a fresh face will be running the offense in Seattle, the Cardinals are aware another tough 60 minutes of football awaits them.

