Skip to main content

Patrick Peterson Tears Into Kyler Murray, Labels Him Selfish

Former Arizona Cardinals DB Patrick Peterson had some strong words for Kyler Murray.

Former Arizona Cardinals DB Patrick Peterson can't seem to stop talking about his former team. 

After defeating Arizona earlier in the season, Peterson had some strong comments about the organization and more specifically GM Steve Keim. 

Some shots were fired at Kyler Murray. More were fired today. 

On his podcast with fellow CB Bryant McFadden, Peterson had a few words for the organization, more specifically Keim and Murray:

When asked if Kliff Kingsbury will be the scapegoat, Peterson said, “Ain't no maybe. He (Kingsbury) will be [a scapegoat in Arizona] And the crazy thing about it is the guy who hired him [Keim] will still have a job.”

Peterson then grabbed his shovel and continued digging, this time into Murray.

“Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray. That’s just the matter of the fact," said Peterson.

“This is the same guy that y'all put in his contract: you got to study four hours a week … But the system messed up? They’re requiring you to study for 24 hours, but the system messed up? And, on top of that, If you look at it since Kyler’s been there, all the stats are all the same, records are all the same, it’s consistent”

Watch Patrick Peterson Rip Into Kyler Murray

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow All Cardinals on Facebook

Subscribe to All Cardinals on YouTube

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Cardinals Have Just 1% Chance to Make Postseason

Fox Sports Rips Into Kyler Murray

If Cardinals Want to Fire Kliff Kingsbury, They Need to do it now

Cardinals Celebrate USMNT World Cup Win

Frustration Rising Within Cardinals Locker Room

Cardinals Stagnant in Week 13 NFL Power Rankings

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray
Analysis

Cardinals Have Just 1% Chance to Make Playoffs

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray
Analysis

Fox Sports' 'Speak For Yourself' Completely Rips Into Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

By Donnie Druin
Kingsbury
Analysis

Should Cardinals Want to Fire Kliff Kingsbury, Now's the Time

By Donnie Druin
Zach Ertz
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals React to USMNT World Cup Win

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Kliff
Analysis

Frustration Levels Rise as Cardinals Head Into Bye Week

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray
Analysis

Cardinals Stagnant, Lowly in NFL Power Rankings

By Donnie Druin
Kliff Kingsbury
Analysis

Former NFL Player Says Cardinals do not Respect Kliff Kingsbury

By Donnie Druin
James Conner
Analysis

Cardinals RB James Conner Eager to Build on Strong Rushing Display

By Donnie Druin