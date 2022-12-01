Former Arizona Cardinals DB Patrick Peterson can't seem to stop talking about his former team.

After defeating Arizona earlier in the season, Peterson had some strong comments about the organization and more specifically GM Steve Keim.

Some shots were fired at Kyler Murray. More were fired today.

On his podcast with fellow CB Bryant McFadden, Peterson had a few words for the organization, more specifically Keim and Murray:

When asked if Kliff Kingsbury will be the scapegoat, Peterson said, “Ain't no maybe. He (Kingsbury) will be [a scapegoat in Arizona] And the crazy thing about it is the guy who hired him [Keim] will still have a job.”

Peterson then grabbed his shovel and continued digging, this time into Murray.

“Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray. That’s just the matter of the fact," said Peterson.

“This is the same guy that y'all put in his contract: you got to study four hours a week … But the system messed up? They’re requiring you to study for 24 hours, but the system messed up? And, on top of that, If you look at it since Kyler’s been there, all the stats are all the same, records are all the same, it’s consistent”

Watch Patrick Peterson Rip Into Kyler Murray

