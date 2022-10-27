B/R Says Cardinals Should Trade for Another WR

The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of talent at wide receiver.

Starting at the top, DeAndre Hopkins is one of the best to do it at his position. Even after a six game suspension, he played all but five snaps and still put up 10 catches for over 100 yards in his first taste of action all season.

Marquise Brown, although out with a foot injury, will eventually return to provide one of the best one-two combos in the league. Brown stepped up spectacularly in the absence of Hopkins and provided Kyler Murray with a true WR1.

Then, you have the next tier of playmakers for Arizona. The Cardinals are infatuated with second-year wideout Rondale Moore, as his speed and versatility is hard to mimic. Greg Dortch is arguably Arizona's best kept secret with his production earlier this season, and you also have guys such as A.J. Green, Andre Baccellia and Antoine Wesley (who is currently on IR).

Not to mention the Cardinals also just traded for Robbie Anderson.

It's a crowded room, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury knows that.

"We're going to work through this week and see where that personnel group goes. I think each week we're going to try to maximize who does what best in that room, try to find matchups and go from there, but it's going to be a crowded wide receiver room. There's no doubt.," he said on Monday.

"You get Hollywood (WR Marquise Brown) back hopefully in a few more weeks, and we'll just see where it goes."

Yet Bleacher Report believes the Cardinals could still add a little more juice to the equation, suggesting they trade for New York Jets WR Denzel Mims in their most recent article that suggested a trade for each team:

B/R Says Cardinals Should Trade for Denzel Mims

"The Arizona Cardinals have already made one move at receiver, snagging Robbie Anderson in a deal with the Panthers They also got DeAndre Hopkins back in Week 7 following his six-game suspension for a PED violation.

"However, it would make sense for Arizona to take a flier on Jets wideout Denzel Mims, who was available in the offseason, according to SNY's Connor Hughes. The Jets wanted a fourth-round pick then, per Hughes but they may be willing to accept less now.

"Mims has only appeared in one game with New York this season.

"Receiver depth could be valuable for the Cardinals, who at 3-4, are still very much alive in the NFC West race. Mims, a 2020 second-round pick out of Baylor, has a lot of untapped potential and a connection with the Cards' coaching staff.

"Associate head coach and receivers coach Shawn Jefferson was the Jets' assistant head coach and receivers coach during Mims' rookie season. Jefferson might want to get another look at Mims over the final year-and-a-half of his rookie contract."

This deal might only work if another receiver (cough, A.J. Green) is sent back in exchange. There's simply too many cooks in the kitchen as it stands, and if the Cardinals were going to be active at the deadline, other positions should be addressed.

