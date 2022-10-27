Five Cardinals Who Have Risen to the Occasion in 2022
The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of talented players.
Of course you have guys such as Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and Budda Baker just to name a few. Their impact on a yearly basis can't be dismissed.
Yet even in a 3-4 start to the season, there's been a handful of Cardinals that have risen to the occasion when needed, whether they be a perennial starter of back-up who simply took advantage of their opportunities.
Here's a list of five Cardinals who have risen to the occasion thus far in 2022:
WR Greg Dortch
Pound for pound, Dortch just might be the most underrated Cardinal on the roster.
In the early absence of DeAndre Hopkins, it was Greg Dortch who stepped up when needed. Prior to Marquise Brown exploding on the stat sheet in Week 3, Dortch paced the Cardinals in receptions (11) and receiving yards (118) while being just one of two receivers (Hollywood being the other) to record a touchdown to that point.
Now, Arizona is without Brown, A.J. Green has been phased out of the picture and newly acquired receiver Robbie Anderson has yet to be acclimated to the offense.
Why Dortch hasn't been used more down the stretch is beyond conventional thought, as he's proved more productive than Rondale Moore when given the opportunity.
Good things happen when Dortch is on the field, and the Cardinals would be wise to ensure that continues moving forward.
LT D.J. Humphries
Arizona's offensive line has endured plenty of turnover in the interior through the first half of the season, yet tackles such as D.J. Humphries and Kelvin Beachum have performed quite well despite the lack of success on offense.
Humphries specifically has played strongly when called upon.
Protecting your franchise quarterback is a smart investment, and the Cardinals were smart to extend Humphries this past offseason.
DL Zach Allen
There's no denying J.J. Watt has been pivotal in so many areas, and his impact is obvious when on the field.
Yet Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Allen has put his name on the map this year, continually impressing each week he's played. He's got a real case to be Arizona's best player on that side of the ball.
Allen is tied with safety Jalen Thompson for the team lead in tipped passes (6) while being just three Cardinals (Watt and Zaven Collins the others) to have two or more sacks this season.
He also leads Arizona in QB hits (9) and TFL (5) as well.
The Cardinals' defense has been stellar since the second half of the game in Las Vegas, and Allen's rise in play has been crucial in their efforts.
CB Byron Murphy
Arizona's cornerback depth took some hits through the early portion of the season, placing even more emphasis on Byron Murphy to rise to the challenge and handle some of the best receivers the league has to offer.
Murphy, acting as Arizona's CB1 and covering opposing WR1's, has played a large role in helping keep the following receivers under wraps for the Cardinals:
Davante Adams (2 rec, 11 yards)
Cooper Kupp (4 rec, 44 yards)
DJ Moore (6 rec, 50 yards)
AJ Brown (3 rec, 32 yards)
Murphy didn't have his best game against the Saints, but his play overall has helped the Cardinals elevate their defense to new heights in recent weeks.
RB Eno Benjamin
Just like everybody predicted, your leading rusher for Arizona through seven games is Eno Benjamin.
Kyler Murray's legs have been utilized to full power thus far, and James Conner has battled injuries through the early parts of the season.
Benjamin has averaged 4.6 yards per carry while reaching the end zone in his new opportunity as Arizona's RB1, and his versatility as a pass-catching running back who hits holes hard has been well received by coach Kliff Kingsbury.
"I'm not surprised with anything he's accomplished or will accomplish in the future," Kyler Murray said. "He runs hard. He always falls forward. He can catch the rock. He's a good football player."
Benjamin has injected a new life in Arizona's rushing attack, and regardless of Conner's health, he deserves to be part of the offense moving forward.
