Five Cardinals Who Have Risen to the Occasion in 2022

Pound for pound, Dortch just might be the most underrated Cardinal on the roster.

In the early absence of DeAndre Hopkins, it was Greg Dortch who stepped up when needed. Prior to Marquise Brown exploding on the stat sheet in Week 3, Dortch paced the Cardinals in receptions (11) and receiving yards (118) while being just one of two receivers (Hollywood being the other) to record a touchdown to that point.

Now, Arizona is without Brown, A.J. Green has been phased out of the picture and newly acquired receiver Robbie Anderson has yet to be acclimated to the offense.

Why Dortch hasn't been used more down the stretch is beyond conventional thought, as he's proved more productive than Rondale Moore when given the opportunity.

Good things happen when Dortch is on the field, and the Cardinals would be wise to ensure that continues moving forward.