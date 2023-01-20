Top Three Head Coach Candidates Cardinals Have Yet to Show Interest in

The Arizona Cardinals have compiled a strong list of names in advance of their head coaching search, yet there's still room for more at the table.

The Arizona Cardinals have indeed thrown the net out far and wide in search of their next head coach, as owner Michael Bidwill puts it.

"I do see that we're going to start on it right away. I can confirm that we're going to be interviewing (Defensive Coordinator) Vance Joseph. That is scheduled. We're going to be talking to Vance and also I used the phrase casting a wide net. We will be casting a wide net," Bidwill said on the day the Cardinals officially introduced general manager Monti Ossenfort.

"We have put out some requests for permission for some of the coaches that are in the playoffs. We're going to cast a wide net and I look forward to going through that process with Monti by my side."

To date, the Cardinals have shown interest in seven potential candidates: Sean Payton, Brian Flores, DeMeco Ryans, Vance Joseph, Aaron Glenn, Ejiro Evero and Frank Reich.

Joseph and Reich have already had interviews while Evero, Glenn and Ryans are set to speak with them at some point this week.

The Cardinals continue to do their homework on candidates, though there's still a few notable names that haven't been connected with the organization:

Top Three Names the Cardinals Have yet to Interview

Shane Steichen, Philadelphia Eagles OC

What he brings: Steichen, frankly, should have been the first name on the list for Arizona. When looking at someone who can turn the ship around for the Cardinals offense and maximize Kyler Murray, Steichen is the top candidate to do just that thanks to his work on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

Dan Quinn, Dallas Cowboys DC

What he brings: Quinn is one of the more established and qualified candidates on the market. He's right up there in terms of putting players in the right positions to succeed with a sense of leadership and stability an organization desires. Quinn was Seattle's defensive coordinator in their Super Bowl XLVIII win and nearly won another Super Bowl with the Atlanta Falcons as their head coach in 2016.

Ken Dorsey, Buffalo Bills OC

What he brings: Just take a look at the Buffalo Bills' offense and admire the job Dorsey has done in helping propel the overall scheme and QB Josh Allen. His work bodes well in the chance of getting the most out of both Murray and an offense that has talent littered everywhere.

