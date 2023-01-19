Report: DeMeco Ryans Expected to Interview With Cardinals This Week

The Arizona Cardinals continue the hunt for their next head coach. San Francisco 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans is expected to interview with Arizona this week according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The Arizona Cardinals continue the search for their next head coach, and eight total candidates have emerged thus far.

The Cardinals initially had four leaders in the clubhouse: Sean Payton, Brian Flores, DeMeco Ryans and Vance Joseph.

After Monti Ossenfort was officially announced as the general manager, it was revealed that Frank Reich was interviewed on Tuesday with Ejiro Evero and Aaron Glenn being requested for interviews as well.

As far as public knowledge goes, only Joseph and Reich have actually been interviewed by the Cardinals.

However, NFL insider Tom Pelissero says Ryans is expected to interview with Arizona this week.

That would make four interviews for Ryans, who will also be speaking with the Colts, Broncos and Texans this week as well.

Ryans is a hot candidate after playing a major role in establishing San Francisco's defense as one of the top units in the league. In a time where the Cardinals are looking to shift their culture, Ryans could ultimately be the guy.

All Cardinals' Andrew Harbaugh offered the following on Ryans: "Great leader paired with a a younger coach makes him perfect for the young roster that the team has presently. Players like Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons would benefit greatly from his positional insight and he would have enough respect to make a splash hire for the offense."

